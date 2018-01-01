Kareena Kapoor’s daring New Year’s dress is so sexy, we don’t know where to look

Should you ever need a lesson in bold, confident dressing, look to Kareena Kapoor. We can definitely sense that no matter where she goes, the actor is probably wearing what she wants to. Take her custom Manish Malhotra sheer dress that she wore on her Switzerland vacation, for example.

Kareena Kapoor proved wit her New Year’s dress that she’s not afraid to show off a little skin. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

Pictures shared by the designer on Monday, showed Kareena posing with hubby Saif Ali Khan, sans son Taimur, in a floor-length black number that was mostly see-through, save for the sprinkling of embellishment along the bodice, and flashed her entire left leg with its thigh-high slit.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared this picture on Instagram with the caption, “The Gorgeous Royal couple #dapper #saifalikhan and the #Beautiful #kareenakapoorkhan in Black #Bespoke #manishmalhotralabel #Gown.” (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

We expected Kareena to wear a few sexy dressed for her New Year’s celebrations, but when we saw her all-black look, we were totally blown away. The long sheer-sleeved gown, which seemed like it would've been a chilly choice, given the low temperatures in Switzerland, hugged Kareena’s curves, showing off her toned figure from just about every angle. She topped of the sexy outfit with a matching clutch, minimal jewellery and make-up.

Kareena’s long sheer-sleeved gown seemed like it could’ve been a chilly choice, given the low temperatures in Switzerland. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

And while some stars might hesitate to show off their post-delivery body in such a bold dress, Kareena totally worked it. In fact, we found ourselves staring directly at her toned legs, wondering how such a sexy reveal could also look so sophisticated. Maybe it just comes from the way hot-yet-cool Kareena carries herself.



