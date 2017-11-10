Karisma Kapoor airport look-inspired outfit to wear on a plane

It is officially winter, and celebrities, like, actor Karisma Kapoor, have already started debuting stylish, seasonally appropriate ensembles at the catwalk that is the airport.

One of the most sophisticated and polished actors, Karisma, was seen in a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble on Wednesday. The best part about her in-flight outfit? Sleek accessories.

Leave it to Karisma to wear towering Christian Louboutin heels with unfailingly sleek Chanel handbag at the airport. However, the rest of her en-route ensemble, consisting of a greyish-black dress by designer Anavila Misra, black sheer top and standout black shades, had a comfortable, cosy style. With her latest off-duty look, the 43-year-old beauty, who has mastered the art of creating casual-cool outfits, showed that a feminine dress can be travel-friendly.

While you aren’t expected to wear fussy, fancy travel clothes, spending some time putting together airport outfits that are equal parts cosy and stylish is well worth the effort. So, to keep yourself on trend, without sacrificing your comfort, simply look to Karisma for inspiration, as the jet-set cool actor sure knows her airport fashion. From sporty pants to big, luxurious jackets, her top-notch looks will motivate you to step up your airport-style game.

