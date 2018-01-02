Airport style: How does Kangana Ranaut look so chic, when most of us are wearing pyjamas?

With all the jet-setting they do, it’s no surprise that Bollywood A-listers have pretty much mastered the art of travelling. While you’ve seen actor Sonam Kapoor’s airport looks (amazing, no?), but it’s time to pay attention to Kangana Ranaut’s put-together tarmac-bound outfits.

Kangana’s look had two key pieces: Her lavender-hued knee-length Dior dress and a structured long coat in pale pink from Prada. (Instagram)

Although the actor looks beautiful on the red carpet, and seems to be consistently poised, whether she’s polished post-gym or perfectly tailored for a TV appearance, it is Kangana’s travelling style that has us wondering: How does she manage to look so chic at a time when most of us are wearing pyjamas and loafers?

Kangana’s sleek look could easily be the most pulled-together airport outfit ever. (Instagram)

On Sunday, the jet-setting actor showed her fashion acumen, when she rocked a high fashion look during her journey from Mumbai airport. While Kangana’s outfit seemed impossibly chic, in reality, it only had two key pieces: Her lavender-hued knee-length Dior dress and a structured long coat in pale pink from Prada.

Kangana’s look goes straight from the airport out to drinks, dinner, or sightseeing. (Instagram)

With her latest it-felt-like-royalty look, Kangana proved that sometimes all it takes is one piece to take your travel look to the next level. In her case, it was a dress in a pretty plum shade. Then, there were those black pumps that really made us wonder where in the world Kangana was heading with her sleek look that could easily be the most pulled-together airport outfit ever.

Kangana wore her signature curly hair in an updo, black oversized sunglasses and barely-there make-up. (Instagram)

Kangana wasn’t only on top of her fashion game either: She was immaculate wearing her signature curly hair in an updo, black oversized sunglasses and barely-there make-up. This woman isn’t only making us covet her fierce outfit, but her whole vibe defines our airport #goals.



Whether you’re headed home or on a trip, take some sartorial travel inspiration from the jet-setting actor’s latest regal outfit that could put anyone else’s to shame. The bonus: this look goes straight from the airport out to drinks, dinner, or sightseeing without a longer pit stop at the hotel.

