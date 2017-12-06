Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit: Who won the Star Screen Awards red carpet?

The looks at Star Screen Awards on Sunday kept us guessing -- in the best way possible. Some actors opted for ballgowns, others saris and even thigh-high slits. The imaginative dress code gave way to a bold collection of outfits, but a few notable looks rose to the top.

In this elite crew, you’ll find both elegant gowns and innovative style from the likes of fashion pros like Neha Dhupia and Madhuri Dixit and newbies like Bhumi Pednekar. With just a look, these nine beautiful women held our full attention on the awards red carpet. These designer outfits and the radiant women wearing them made them dresses we’ll always remember. Scroll ahead to ooh and aah over all of them.

In case, you’re wondering who was the best-dressed, it’s a lineup that makes choosing just one winner a pretty tough call. Take a look.

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:45pm PST

1. If feminine details are your thing -- sheer fabrics, ruffles, and lace -- Kriti Sanon’s dark gown by designer Gaurav Gupta will surely please your girly appetite. Harking back to a bygone era, Kriti shows that notoriously tricky ruffles can work when worn with a bit of va-va-voom attitude.

2. Ileana D’Cruz chose an off-shoulder golden yellow brocade gown by Tanieya Khanuja featuring a plunging neckline, voluminous skirt and ruffled sleeves. This she accessorised with gold floral stud earrings by Farah Khan Ali.

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:39am PST

3. Showing us that a figure-hugging dress isn’t mandatory for iconic red carpet status,Vidya Balan’s black and golden Raw Mango sari, paired with jewellery from Anmol Jewellers and Narayan Jewellers, and wavy hair made for a pure old-school glam look.

4. Neha Dhupia wore a couture corset ballroom gown with dramatic sleeves by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. Whether you love her style or not, you can’t accuse Neha of being dull on the red carpet. This firework of a dress was given added drama thanks to the star’s smoky eye make-up.

A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:55am PST

5. Madhuri Dixit chose a golden-green Manish Malhotra sari. Demure in hue, yes, but this sari is far from basic. The tulle double pallu with the satin sari was perfectly paired with a matching, sheer embellished blouse.

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

6. Bhumi Pednekar too opted for a design by Manish Malhotra. Her stunning grey floor-length gown with intricate work and sheer panel from the thigh could so easily have been over the top, but the fashionista’s pared-back accessories made it dramatically memorable for all the right reasons.

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:17am PST

7. Diana Penty was shimmering in a muted beaded wine-coloured Falguni Shane Peacock off-shoulder gown. Words fail us when it comes to this jaw-dropping sparkler of a gown. Diana made it work thanks to zero accessories and fuss-free hair and make-up.

8. Taapsee Pannu wore an unusual, but totally cool, all-black Pankaj and Nidhi gown with waist-high slit and a plunging neckline.The doyenne of daytime chic showed she can wow once night falls as well by keeping it simple with hair, make-up and accessories. Gorgeous.

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:52am PST

9. Who said romance is dead? Shamita Shetty opted to go with the flow of her blushing, shiny sari by Manish Malhotra and kept a similar dreamy vibe with the rest of her styling. She draped the sari in a way to show off her shimmery blouse.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more