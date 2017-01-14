Ladies, every shoe you’ll ever need to succeed at the office is on our list

Dressing for work in the morning can be a struggle, especially when your perfect outfit doesn’t have a matching shoe that’s office-appropriate. But who says that shoes meant for office are boring? Instead, there are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look.

Here are five shoes every working woman should own.

Neutral palettes: A pair of beige, brown or tan footwear is a must in your arsenal for its versatility. Be it pumps, wedges, ballerinas or loafers, a neutral tone in any style ensures a subtle and elegant look.

Low to medium height block heels: Block-heeled closed footwear looks uber-chic with formal classics. Carry yourself with all the flair as you stand tall in these heels and impress everyone around with your smart and confident look.

Patent leather loafers: Sleek style loafers in brown, beige or black colours with metal detailing also add class to your look in a jiffy. Be it straight-cut pants, pencil skirts or loose-fit trousers, these loafers are sure to complement your professional look in the swankiest manner.

Wonderful wedges: Not just style, wedges ensure extreme comfort all day long. Wedge heels look great with almost all the formal ensembles and can lend a confident look to the wearer.

Classic black: Investing in timeless pieces won’t let you regret ever. A pair of black footwear is a must-have for every professional woman as it gels with almost every outfit and simultaneously gives an elegant appeal.