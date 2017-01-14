Ladies, every shoe you’ll ever need to succeed at the office is on our list

Dressing for work in the morning can be a struggle, especially when your perfect outfit doesn’t have a matching shoe that’s office-appropriate. But who says that shoes meant for office are boring? Instead, there are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look.
Here are five shoes every working woman should own.
PO ya sist.. Code : Hazel Mocca Size : 36,37,38,39,40 (Local size) Price : Rp. 60.000 . 📍Samarinda, Indonesia . -Ukuran sepatu normal, silahkan pilih sesuai ukuran biasanya. -Warna dan bentuk sepatu sesuai foto. dijamin 100% foto asli produk. -Produk nyaman dikenakan dan tidak membuat kaki lecet. ~ Order, chat via WA 085652143868 #flatshoesmurah #flatshoes #shoes #shoesmurah #wedgesmurah #wedges #grosirmurah #sepatucewek #sepatuwanitamurah #sepatucantik #flatshoescantik #sepatumurah #shoesootd #shoestagram #shoesaddict #flatshoeslucu #supplierbajumurah #supplierflatshoes #suppliersepatu #sepatukulit
Neutral palettes: A pair of beige, brown or tan footwear is a must in your arsenal for its versatility. Be it pumps, wedges, ballerinas or loafers, a neutral tone in any style ensures a subtle and elegant look.
INFO / ORDER: SMS/WA 0856-4303-5050 PIN 5E6453E4 #sepatu #sandal #wedges #flat #heels #kulit #kasual #sepatuwedges #sepatuflat #sepatuheel #sepatukulit #sepatukasual #sandalwedges #sandalflat #sandalheel #sandalkulit #sandalkasual #sepatumurah #sepatuwanita #jualsepatu #sandalmurah #sandalwanita #jualsandal #sandaljogja #sepatujogja #sepatuboots #heelsboot #highheel #bootwedges #boot
. OPEN FOR PRE ORDER ♥♥ WITHIN 12 - 15 WD OR MORE Code Stella Mccartney Inspired Heel High : 6cm Standard Size 35, 36, 37, 38, 39 RM100 SM incl pos / SS +rm5 Order : 📲 Whatsapp / Telegram : +60143820582 . #Hanis_Exclusive #sayajual #Trustedseller #Guangzhoukorea #readystockhanis #swapreviewforfree #swapreview #sayajualkasut #igseller #instashop #stellamccartneywedgy #bazaronline #Bazaarpaknil #boots #heels #wedges #sayajualmurah #sneakers #bazarmalaysia @Hanis_Exclusive @Hanis_Exclusive
Harmony nude by #sarajessicaparker 💞👡😍 #prettyshoes #flatheels #pictureoftheday #igdaily #igfriends #igshoes #instadaily #instashoes #instafashion #instahappy #shoes #shoeswag #shoesaddict #shoesaholic #shoegasm #shoelover #shoestobehappy #shoestobeworn #shoestobewornnottobeboxed #shoestobebrought #mylove #myworld #mypassion #girlstuff #girlsjustwannahavefun #style #igstyle #sjpcollection
Low to medium height block heels: Block-heeled closed footwear looks uber-chic with formal classics. Carry yourself with all the flair as you stand tall in these heels and impress everyone around with your smart and confident look.
Patent leather loafers: Sleek style loafers in brown, beige or black colours with metal detailing also add class to your look in a jiffy. Be it straight-cut pants, pencil skirts or loose-fit trousers, these loafers are sure to complement your professional look in the swankiest manner.
Wonderful wedges: Not just style, wedges ensure extreme comfort all day long. Wedge heels look great with almost all the formal ensembles and can lend a confident look to the wearer.
Classic black: Investing in timeless pieces won’t let you regret ever. A pair of black footwear is a must-have for every professional woman as it gels with almost every outfit and simultaneously gives an elegant appeal.