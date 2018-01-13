Ladies, is your coloured hair losing shine? Here are some home-made hair masks for you

Hair colour is not just for hiding grey hair. People also change the colour of their tresses according to their mood and the season. However, this process needs a lot of care and attention. So, why not opt for home-made hair mask recipes that you can use to keep your locks strong and shiny? Bhavya Sharma, hair care expert at UrbanClap, and Vandana Gupta, beauty expert at Be U Salons, list five simple home-made hair masks for you:

* Avocado plus almond oil: Avocado is densely packed with nutrients and is a superfood that you should incorporate in your diet. This creamy fruit can also be applied to give extra softness and shine. Since colour treatments can make your hair dry and brittle, a nutrient-rich and creamy fruit like avocado can salvage your colour-treated hair. Almond oil is also great for hair since it contains Vitamin A and E, in addition to other nutrients. Mixing avocado and almond oil gives you a superfood mix for your hair and brain.

Avocado oil can be applied to give extra softness and shine to hair. (Shutterstock)

* Eggs plus honey: Eggs are extremely good for the health of your hair. You can use protein-rich eggs to bring back lost shine and lustre. If hair colour has made your hair dry and frizzy, egg masks can help you deal with these issues. Honey is a great humectant and has over 22 amino acids, 27 minerals and 5,000-plus enzymes. It is also full of antioxidants. Mix eggs and honey to bring back shine to your hair and fight the negative effects of pollution.

* Banana plus milk: The combination of banana and milk gives you the goodness of protein, good fats and calcium, among other nutrients. As good as this combination is for your bones, it works wonders for your colour-treated hair too.

* Olive oil plus honey: Olive oil is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids and is extremely beneficial for hair. Virgin olive oil also works great for colour-treated hair. Honey, on the other hand, adds lustre to the hair and contains amino acids and enzymes that repair damaged hair.

* Mayonnaise: Mayonnaise is rich in fats since it is made out of egg yolk and vegetable oil, among other things. If you refrain from eating mayonnaise because of its fat content, you can still use it on your hair to avail its benefits. The smell can be an issue and you can add an essential oil, such as lavender, to the mixture.

