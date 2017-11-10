Lisa Hayden shares magazine shoot with adorable son Zach Lalvani. See pics

She may be new to motherhood, but Lisa Haydon is definitely no stranger to magazine covers or a fashion spread in some of our favourite magazines.

With the model-turned-actor releasing a gorg snapshot of hers from her first magazine cover after the birth of her son, Zach Lalvani, (after picking our jaw up off the ground) we couldn’t help but think, “have you ever seen a sweeter photo?”

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:22am PST

While Lisa stuns in the hey-meet-my-baby cover shot for Harper’s Bazaar’s November issue, in her splendid floral dress, flaunting her impossibly toned physique just 5 months after giving birth to her first child, the real treat is her adorable son. The addition of Zach, who was born on May 17, 2017, on not only the cover, but also in a couple of shots inside the magazine, take the photoshoot to the next level.

Lisa is stunning in her Hemant and Nandita dress, while Zach rocks a pair of light coloured nappies. Natural and so beautiful. Both mother and son appear at ease in front of the camera, proving Lisa and her UK-based businessman husband Dino Lalvani’s only son is indeed taking after his model mama. But the cute snap doesn’t reveal Zach’s face.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Lisa’s cover shoot with the magazine - which features her styled to the nines in delicate, old-world ensembles in neutral colours by stylist Edward Lalrempuia - is sophisticated, artistic, and absolutely stunning.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Inside the issue, which truly presents a vision of Lisa that we’ve never encountered, the mama gushes about her new life with baby Zach. The editorial was shot in an idyllic Mumbai bungalow.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

In one high-fashion inside shot, shared by hair and make-up artist, Daniel Bauer, Lisa wears a sparkly light grey floor-sweeping dress that hugs her curves.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Delicate tassles get a spicy next-generation spin as Lisa wears another grey ensemble - a sheer long-sleeved, boat-necked number.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Lisa looks awfully innocent in a pale pink gown, in another photo shared by Bauer. With this look, she shows how to flip the switch on a ladylike dress with a neckline that plunges almost to the navel.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

For all her looks, Lisa sticks to loose, romantic waves tied in a soft bun, making the look even more classic. While her hairstyle is an important part of the look, the stylist opts for toned-down make-up. It includes a balmed lip, dewy skin, rosy blush, with just a touch of mascara and a simple slick of eyeliner - a look perfect for any day soiree.

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

