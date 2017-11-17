Listen up, ladies: You don’t need a shirt to rock that powersuit

You might brush it off. I mean, Kim Kardashian wore it, so is it actually wearable? Well, it’s not latex or body-snug sheaths we are talking about. It’s the suit — the two-piece that left behind its gender tag long back and successfully became a red-carpet staple for women. The twist? Ditching the shirt underneath, and making the suit stand out.

About a week back, Kim wore an all-black suit (that offset her platinum hair like a dream) at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. After a few days. singer Demi Lovato wore a custom suit by label Styland at the MTV EMAs in London.

And for all the Fifty Shades fans, there was a red alert with Dakota Johnson killing it in a scarlet powersuit at the Hollywood Film Awards, also held recently in Beverly Hills.

Of course, our Bollywood bae, Deepika Padukone, is right on track. Remember her striking Monisha Jaising look from a film fest? Love it or hate it, but you couldn’t have ignored it!

Apart from the powersuits, these women have had one thing in common — their no shirt policy.

EXPERT TAKE

Well, it’s a risky decision to take, but one that can pay off. “ A suit sans a shirt is definitely a high risk look to pull off. When done right though, it could look sexy, making for a powerful look,” says designer Rimzim Dadu. And when does one wear it? “A well planned, look can be super fun for an evening out. For those who don’t want to go all-out daring, opt for a transparent lace camisole. The key is to always invest in a nice tailored suit ,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

A suit sans a shirt is definitely a high risk look to pull off. When done right though, it could look sexy, making for a powerful look: Rimzim Dadu, designer

For designer Urvashi Kaur, it is overturning the understanding of gender subscribed clothing that makes the look stand-out. “I think the look is empowering and creates a strong, impact statement. It’s also a great way of wearing something that was traditionally a menswear look,” she says. Model Sonalika Sahay also loves the style.”I think it’s very hot! I did a shoot recently with a jacket sans the shirt and it just looks amazing. And we can always add a nice neck piece to add that extra touch of glamour.”

HOW DO I WEAR IT?

With a four fold plan. First, you might need double-sided tape if you are going the Kim K way and not fastening the jacket. Second, the fit is essential, so get it custom-made. Also, you might need pasties to make up for the lack of innerwear. And the most important thing? Confidence! Own it, girl!