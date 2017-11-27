Live life king size: These five services will help you live a luxurious life

The physical appeal of luxury products is undeniable; the leather is softer, the shoes more comfortable, and the cars are more luxurious and classy. People buy luxury brands for umpteen reasons today. Not only does it convey a sense of status, wealth and exclusivity, but these purchases tend to make prompt implications about the character of the purchaser.

Here is a list of five platforms to satiate one’s craving for luxury products:

Big Boy Toyz

Buying their dream car is an expensive proposition for many. Big Boy Toyz allows one the luxury to treat themselves to a pre-owned car instead. Whether one is looking for the ultimate driving experience or simply wants exclusivity, Big Boy Toyz has the cars that count.

It is a complete one-stop destination for the world’s most iconic and premium cars manufactured by global legends of the automobile industry and has something for all automobile aficionados. Housing vehicles from brands such as Bentley, Ferrari, and James Bond’s favourite ride Aston Martin; Big Boy Toyz is arguably the only place which showcases a self-purchased inventory of vehicles.

Darveys

Darveys facilitates an easy yet gratifying experience to the luxury fashion shoppers with sophisticated bona fide products. It caters to the fashion desires of all shopping enthusiasts at the most competitive prices. Moreover, one can buy their favorite designer items from the colossal variety offered by Darveys, from the comfort of their homes.

Luxury Station

Luxurystation.com provides a truly international stratum of products and services to its customers; with products sourced by an experienced team in Italy. With over 30 handpicked brands, the platform covers an extensive variety of products ranging from bags, wallets, scarves, to sunglasses and belts.

The finest luxury brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Furla, Gucci, Armani Collezioni, Balenciaga, Celine, and Emporio Armani among others.

Elitify

Redefining luxury with an exquisite product range, Elitify aims to create exceptional luxe experiences for its customers. Moreover, the platform has keen-eyed and ahead-of-the-curve curators based in Delhi, London, New York, and San Francisco to predict trends and pick out select pieces.

Bringing this fashion home is a nimble merchandising team based in the US, Europe and India that channels the latest trending and contemporary fashion.

Luxpolis

Luxepolis is among India’s trusted online platforms for shopping and selling the widest range of luxury and premium branded products. The platform aims to make true luxury accessible pan-India by offering choicest options. Luxpolis members can shop on web or mobile for an exciting collection of new and pre-owned luxury merchandise across categories.