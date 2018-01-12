Lohri and Makar Sankranti style: Here’s how to pull off an ethnic look

As 2018 begins, the season of festivities and coma-inducing meals has begun with Lohri, which marks the end of the winter season, on Saturday, and Makar Sankranti on Sunday. It goes without saying, decking up in Indian ethnic wear on these two festive days will only help you earn brownie points from the elderly in the family.

Keeping the nature of the festivals in mind, if you think dressing for them means it has to be boring, you’re mistaken. Just stick to bright yellows, reds and pinks, and trade your heavy embellished anarkalis for traditional handwoven salwar suits. And if you plan to step out for kite flying, keep things fuss free with a vibrant jacket-style kurta to embrace the celebratory spirit of the festivities. Accessorise your look with a statement choker or a pair of earrings and you’re good to go.

Whether you’re looking for jackets, anarkalis, kurtis or dupattas, scroll through as we handpicked five looks that are perfect for the festive days. Designers Prarena Grover, of the brand Prarena Grover, and Ritu Yadav, of the brand Hyacinth, Clothing and Jewellery, list ideas to jazz up your festive wear.

Patiala style: This has been a favourite over the years, especially amongst newly-wed brides. Don a Punjabi-style patiala salwar kameez in bold colours with traditional zardozi work. A knee-length patiala suit is the ideal choice.

Anarkali suits: This look is popular right now. It is an excellent combination of ethnic style and ease. You can pick an anarkali piece in bright hues. This voluminous outfit is high on grace and has a warmth attached to it.

Long kurta with straight pants: If classic Patialas or anarkalis are not your thing, then you can settle for a long kurta and straight-fit pants. With this style you are sure to set a new fashion trend for the Lohri function. Try a georgette or silk long-shirt with embellishments and team it up with patterned pants.

Flared kurtas: If you love the flares, opt for knee-length flared kurtas in bright colours. This is turning out to be a hot favourite among the fashion brigade. Go for kurtas in gold and antique embroidery with a flowing sharara-style salwar to complete the look.

Jacket-style kurta: Try a kurta option in the jacket style, as it is not only elegant and stylish but will keep you warm on a cold night.

