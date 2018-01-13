Make-up base, dry shampoo and more: 5 uses of talcum powder you may not know about
Besides eliminating body odour and absorbing sweat, talcum powder also soothes itchy skin and gives volume to your eyelashes.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 13, 2018 15:00 IST
A talcum powder can be used not just for absorbing sweat and for making you fragrant, but also for volumising eyelashes and setting your make-up, say experts.
Here are five ways you can use talcum powder for doing make-up:
* You can use talcum powder while doing your eyelash make-up. Before applying mascara on the eyelashes, dust on some talcum powder very lightly. This will result in a fuller and longer look. Make sure to close your eyes while applying powder to avoid irritation and itching of the eyes.
* Talcum powder serves as an amazing base for make-up. To avoid getting that greasy look from your make-up, just apply a base coat of talcum powder. It helps in setting your make-up and absorbing all that excess oil. Just make sure to wash it off properly as it shouldn’t remain on for long.
* To avoid itching and redness experienced after waxing, you can use talcum powder before getting waxed. Gently dust the area which is to be waxed with talcum powder. This results in a super smooth and silky look and feel.
* Talc serves as a wonderful dry shampoo. To get a silky look for your hair, sprinkle some talcum powder on the roots of your hair. This will absorb the excess oil and will give your hair a silky finish. Just make sure to wash it off once you’re done. However, don’t make it a habit to use talc regularly as it shouldn’t be used excessively. These are just for quick results.
* Talcum is also helpful for eliminating body odour and give freshness. In case you have areas of irritated skin, rub a bit of talcum powder in to calm it.
– Inputs from Puniti, beauty expert at 7 Shades by Puniti Unisex Salon, and Vijay Singhal, senior dermatologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more