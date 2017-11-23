Malaika Arora is a total babe in sexy pantsuit but it is Dia Mirza’s dress that we love

Television personality Malaika Arora was all about posh power woman vibe as she attended the grand opening of new Mumbai restaurant, The Runway Project, on Monday. She kept her classic Ashish N Soni pantsuit interesting by giving it some edge by wearing her blazer with apparently nothing underneath: In case you needed further proof, the 44-year-old is not afraid to show too much skin.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

The all-black shirtless ensemble with a deep neckline looked like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but if there’s anyone that could have make this work, it’s Malaika.

The former VJ polished off her sexy look with rose brooch by Viange and a touch of red lipstick, sleek eyeliner and a simple yet stunning low ponytail. She looked amazing.

However, Malaika’s sultry look wasn’t the only eye-catching ensemble at the star-studded event. With one stunning look after the next, it was hard to pick favourites, but we can’t not talk about actor Dia Mirza. She nailed the It Girl vibe with her Rocky Star floor-grazing dress.

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:49am PST

There were plenty of reasons to love her fail-safe printed grey and gold dress. For one, the pattern evoked playfulness and freshness. Figure-flattering details, like a sparkling bodice and a gathered waist, kept the outfit from overwhelming Dia’s frame, while a trailing hem looked light enough to float.

Dia, 35, was smart to eschew accessories, which would have only competed with the alluring print on her dress. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor rounded of her look by letting her natural curls fly free; she sure knows a thing or two about making au natural look simply swoon-worthy. We think Dia’s charming party-ready look would be so dreamy for your next wedding cocktail dinner.

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:12am PST

Then there was actor Lara Dutta, who screamed chic. The former Miss Universe will challenge you to give up black and aim for colour with her bright Pero floral sari and striped blouse.

Once you pass a certain age, throwing on a bright outfit can go one of two ways: Either you completely nail it or end up looking juvenile. But Lara proves that it is possible to pull off loud prints and bold colour in a sleek, sophisticated, and adult way -- you just need to know how to style it. The key is finding a bright colour that flatters you best, as Lara shows. Her look has inherent statement quality, thanks to its standout hue. She used Farah Khan World earrings and poker straight hair to complete her look.

