See pics: Malaika Arora’s metallic skirt that you’ll want to wear everywhere

On Monday, reality TV judge and former VJ, Malaika Arora, wore a shiny pleated skirt. She kept the rest of her ensemble toned-down, which made it a winner in the aesthetic department. See pictures of not only her, but style-forward actors, like, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, rock the look.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 03, 2018 09:23 IST
There have been a lot of metallic skirt sightings lately — especially those of the midi length and pleated variety. After getting Bollywood celebrities’ seal of approval early on, reality TV judge and former VJ, Malaika Arora, on Monday wore shiny pleats via a silk-blend midi with a metallic finish. Her metallic pleats presented an approachable (but still statement-making) style. Plus, it looked fun.
Malaika paired her shimmery, movement-filled piece with a black vest for a playing-it-down-still-making-it-look-cool vibe. She kept the rest of her ensemble toned-down, which made it a winner in the aesthetic department — the black top and subtly metallic pointed-toe heels balanced the look out (and made the skirt shine brighter).
After seeing Malaika’s look, we’re not surprised why eye-catching pleated skirts have gained a following among the celebrity crowd — especially for more dressed-down occasions, when there’s no need for the whole red carpet to-do.
That means you don’t need some fanciful occasion to test-drive this look, either: Malaika’s outfit proved this eye-grabbing number fits perfectly into your everyday wardrobe.
Whether it’s with an oversized jacket à la Jacqueline Fernandez for a casual night out, or even with a military jacket and metallic shoes, like actor Alia Bhatt, or with a classic black top as seen on Sonali Bendre, consider this the wardrobe brightener you didn’t know you needed.
