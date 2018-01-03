See pics: Malaika Arora’s metallic skirt that you’ll want to wear everywhere

There have been a lot of metallic skirt sightings lately — especially those of the midi length and pleated variety. After getting Bollywood celebrities’ seal of approval early on, reality TV judge and former VJ, Malaika Arora, on Monday wore shiny pleats via a silk-blend midi with a metallic finish. Her metallic pleats presented an approachable (but still statement-making) style. Plus, it looked fun.

Malaika’s metallic skirt is perfect for dressed-down occasions. (Instagram)

Malaika paired her shimmery, movement-filled piece with a black vest for a playing-it-down-still-making-it-look-cool vibe. She kept the rest of her ensemble toned-down, which made it a winner in the aesthetic department — the black top and subtly metallic pointed-toe heels balanced the look out (and made the skirt shine brighter).

Malaika paired her shimmery, movement-filled piece with a black vest. (Instagram)

After seeing Malaika’s look, we’re not surprised why eye-catching pleated skirts have gained a following among the celebrity crowd — especially for more dressed-down occasions, when there’s no need for the whole red carpet to-do.

Malaika kept the rest of her ensemble toned-down. (Instagram)

That means you don’t need some fanciful occasion to test-drive this look, either: Malaika’s outfit proved this eye-grabbing number fits perfectly into your everyday wardrobe.

Take a cue from these celebrities on how to carelessly swirl in a metallic pleated skirt. (Instagram)

Whether it’s with an oversized jacket à la Jacqueline Fernandez for a casual night out, or even with a military jacket and metallic shoes, like actor Alia Bhatt, or with a classic black top as seen on Sonali Bendre, consider this the wardrobe brightener you didn’t know you needed.

