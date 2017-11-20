Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: Who wore what at Farah Khan’s Ed Sheeran party

On Saturday, filmmaker Farah Khan threw a star-studded house party for English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a night before his Mumbai concert. One of the many superstars in attendance was none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself.

With a guest list including Bollywood’s who’s who, the glamorous bash was guaranteed to have few standout styles. Reality television judge Malaika Arora, who has been practising party fashion for years, is obviously the girl we all want to look like when it comes to dressing up; but there were a few other names to add to your Pinterest board from the party- consider the elegant originality of actor Kriti Sanon, and the glitter glamour of actor Bhumi Pednekar.

The evening’s fashion ranged from subdued and sophisticated (actor Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor) to sheer and sexy (we’re looking at you, Katrina Kaif).

We found nine killer party outfit ideas from the most stylish guests at Farah’s Ed Sheeran bash that you can copy with ease. So get clicking:

Malaika Arora is one former VJ who nails party dressing time and time again. Whether it’s a super mini dress (showing off her enviable figure) or a dressed down bralette-pant ensemble like this, jazzed up with an edgy leather biker jacket with all over studs.

A woman of sublime sexiness, actor Bhumi Pednekar looked on point in her classic black flared pants worn with high heels. If you’re feeling particularly daring, pair your pants with a groovy black sheer top with long-sleeves and bralette underneath, like the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has done.

Cut-outs and fun ruffles lend edge (and interest) to actor Janhvi Kapoor’s otherwise classic off-shoulder top. She amps up the cool-girl vibe by styling the colourful striped top with distressed denim, making it an excellent sweet-little-thing look for a house party.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s beautiful wife Mira Rajput Kapoor brought her groomed prettiness to evening attire: Instead of a dress, she choose a floral print shirt to wear with tailored trousers (both Zara) for a fuss-free look. What can we learn here? Whether it be a subtle sprout or overgrown, a floral-printed shirt is the must-have item of the season.

Actor Kirti Sanon wore a blazer with a shiny pink slip dress you can hardly see, instead of a dress. The piece hit at the middle of her thigh, much in the same spot that a blazer would. It’s original, it’s relatively easy and it’s crazy-seductive. We love how she’s rocking an outfit that’s so scandalous at its core, but still maintaining a little prim-and-proper feel.

Looking at TV actor Mouni Roy’s styling capabilities, it is safe to say that asymmetrical trend is still looking good. We’re loving the high-low, business-meets-party hemline in her look. It’s a flirty, playful look that shows the perfect amount of skin without being too daring.

While there’s truly nothing she can’t wear, we’re partial to actor Karisma Kapoor in a dress. Her fashion choices are thoughtful, appropriate, and absolutely stunning, like this playful pale Burberry dress, which she paired with Hermès bag and black Jimmy Choo ankle booties.

Just because you’re going to a party doesn’t mean you can’t wear your favourite pantsuit. Real elegance comes from feeling comfortable, a mantra that style goddess Athiya Shetty knows too well. The actor displayed her sleek, toned figure in a simply-styled Dejana Lukic - Madam Maya cobalt blue pantsuit.

Actor Katrina Kaif is the tomboy party hero of choice. The conservative (or so we thought!) actor is taking the translucent trend to the next level with her sheer black top, which she paired with comfy white shorts to impart a hit of instant sex appeal.

