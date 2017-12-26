Manushi Chhillar, Kangana Ranaut, Iulia Vantur: Who wore best little red dress on Christmas?

Sure, a little black dress is always on par for the Christmas party scene, but who says festive dressing has to be so cut and dry?

We are loving fashionable ladies in red -- from Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut -- who know better and prove that whether you’re attending a party, headed out to dinner, or going on date night, you can’t go wrong with the sultry shade. Not only is the crimson colour seasonally appropriate (without venturing into ugly sweater territory), but it also has a self-assured confidence that we love. (Hello, Amrita Arora!)



We scoured social media to showcase how your favourite celebrities are rocking attention-getting red designs. From silky slip dresses to breezy maxis, here are eight not-so-basic celebrity outfits that switched it up and looked festive this Christmas. (All photos: Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s clingy, figure-flattering off-shoulder knee-length dress hugged her in all the right places.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s full-sleeved high-neck knit dress had a 1970s vibe and a style that elongated and slimmed at the same time.

Known for its heat-seeking qualities, the colour red isn’t necessarily associated with softness or a romantic vibe, but TV personality Malaika Arora proved otherwise with delicate red-and-white blooms on her maxi dress.

Malaika’s younger sister, former VJ,Amrita Arora’s glamorous turn in a sequined midi-length dress was not only merry and bright, but also thoroughly sophisticated. And that slit!

Actor Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Romanian actor Iulia Vantur demonstrated the power of red in a sleek slip dress with a minimal-effort-maximum-impact quality.

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan showed us that red doesn’t always have to be merry and bright, you can inject neutral accessories into the colour for a slightly more modern look.

We get it -- red naturally has ‘look at me’ qualities, and so you don’t need a bevy of bells and whistles to stand out. Just look at actor Alia Bhatt’s sleeveless red dress, sans a shimmering neckline, beaded embroidery, and lace embellishments.

Actor Katrina Kaif sported a vest dress, which looked nonchalantly sexy and totally comfy.

