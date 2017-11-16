Matte lipsticks are a no-no in winter. Here are some more beauty tips for this season

Winter is here, and if you are wondering how to get flawless skin, there are some simple tips to follow. The right make-up trick like opting for creamy blushers and choosing matte lipsticks can do the trick, say experts. Vandana Luthra, founder of VLCC Group, offers make-up tips for winter:

* Use liquid foundation. Those who have dry skin should avoid powder foundation in winter, while people with oily skin can still use creamy to powder foundation.

Try and opt for creamy blushers instead of powder ones. (Shutterstock)

* Try and opt for creamy blushers instead of powder ones.

* For the eyes, use liquid or gel eyeliners instead of a pencil eyeliner. While using eye shadow, opt for creamy ones.

* Use creamy lipstick over matte. If using matte, apply vaseline over your lipstick to keep your lips from chapping or simply use a coloured lip balm.

Experts at beauty brand Revlon have some tips to share:

* Colour plays an essential part in winter. Use earthy colours like brown or grey, which would make your eyes look attractive. Also, use waterproof mascara as the winter breeze can lead to teary eyes.

* Use subtle and warm colour blushes and bronzers which are refreshing for winter, such as shades of rose.

* If you have chapped lips, stick to tinted lip balms which contain sunscreen. If your lips are in good condition, then use a moisturising lipstick.

* Avoid matte or long-wearing lipsticks as they lead to dryness. Instead, stick to sheer glosses, which will make your lips glow.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more