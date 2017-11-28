Meghan Markle’s white wrap coat renamed ‘The Meghan’, crashes Canadian label’s website

At a press photocall to celebrate their engagement, American actor Meghan Markle and British royalty Prince Harry looked like quite the stylish couple. While Harry wore a crisp blue suit, Meghan was seen in a wide-collared white coat, cinched at the waist with a trench-style belt at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Meghan wore a white coat by Canadian label LINE. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

The coat is by LINE, a Canadian label that specialises in knitwear. And, thanks to the excitement around the much anticipated royal engagement, fans rushed to buy the coat, which is now sold out. The coat has reportedly been renamed as The Meghan by the label (she wore the winter white variant over a dress by brand P.A.R.O.S.H), and retailed for about $600 (₹ 39,000 approx) . This is not the first time Meghan wore the brand, and her choice could be a nod to her Canada connect — where she lived and filmed her popular show, Suits.

The pair is scheduled to tie the knot in spring of 2018. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

The label was founded by John Muscat and Jennifer Wells in 2000.