Men are showing more interest in dressing up and personal style

Men are showing greater interest in their appearance and retailers have also shifted their attention towards menswear, says Sanjay Ghura who has launched a new menswear label in the capital. “One can find a huge gap between the trends and growth of menswear due to increasing competition in the retail apparel market. The gaps are due to a different lifestyle and the shifts that are taking place on a regular basis. But thanks to the accessibility of fast fashion rates who are driving men’s interest in the adoption of such trends,” Ghura of brand TZAR told IANS.

“Men are showing greater interest in their appearance and retailers have also shifted their attention towards menswear. Wider cultural and lifestyle trends surrounding heightened male interest in fashion and personal style have led to an increased willingness among men to spend on their appearance. Within the fashion market, there has been a gradual growth in interest in male fashion.

“I personally think it is a super exciting time. Guys are really well bred, well-versed, have an interest in fashion. I think there are a lot of great influences right now,” he added. Ghura launched his brand TZAR on Friday night. The USP of the brand is to express yourselves the best to the world at the work place and let everyone know what mood you’re in, whether happy, trendy or confident.

Talking about the evolution of menswear, he said that “the last five years or so have been some of the most revolutionary for men’s fashion.” “Since the late 2000s, global conversations revolving around men’s’interest in clothing have mounted in popularity, leading industry professionals to address a fledgling but highly influential market that had been long overshadowed or straight up ignored in previous years,” he said.

“The ‘don’t care’ attitude men have to fashion is becoming a thing of the past. Menswear has come a long way and we still continue to explore the foundations of personal style for menswear. And there has been a huge shift in menswear. “Formals have been adopted by mainstream designers and subverted by subcultures. Clothing has become more form-fitting and casual nowadays. Looking at this scenario, ours is a formal approach,” he added.

