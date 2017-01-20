Men, you can rock any look. Just be careful about your footwear. Here’s how

Men often splurge a lot of money and effort on their clothes and hair but tend to ignore their footwear. A well-teamed footwear can make or break the entire look on most occasions. So it is a wise idea for men to keep a tab on the latest ongoing trends before making a purchase, says an expert.

Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, an online men’s footwear brand, has doled out a few tips on how to pair the right footwear with different outfits:

* Leather/swede boots in classic colours like black, brown and tan are sure to add a charm to your dashing looks when paired with classy leather jackets and overcoats.

* Invariably, Oxfords and brogues are gaining wide popularity at workplaces. Oxfords can be the right choice for office meetings when teamed with formal shirts and trousers.

On the other hand, get the desired look for cocktail parties by pairing a tuxedo with brogues in unusual tones of olive green, navy blue and burgundy.

* Casual style and bright colours are a hot favourite among college-goers. So when it comes to casuals, cool and funky colours like red, blue, yellow and mint green are quite in trend these days. For night parties to casual meetings, pair vibrant coloured slip-ons or sneakers with crisp shirt and trousers or chinos.

* Loafers are timeless. Ranging from hand painted to suede leather, this style of footwear is for ultra-fashionable men with refined tastes. This range of footwear is smart, a perfect choice for daily wear and are a great match for chinos, jeans or any casual trouser paired with a t-shirt or casual shirts or sweatshirts.

* Moccasins are more semi-formal as compared to loafers. Therefore, they can be best teamed up with formal trousers and chinos. Pair them with brown chinos and blue jacket for a classic Friday office look.

* Experimenting with different styles has been a forte with the youngsters. A variety of different footwear styles are noticed in today’s fashion market. One such style is plimsolls which has recently entered Indian markets and flooded them with its versatility.

Opt for wide-ranging plimsolls and pair them with denims and subtle coloured sweaters.

