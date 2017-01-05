Miniature tattoo is a thing now!

From model Kylie Jenner who recently got a miniature tattoo on her ankle to profess her love for boyfriend Tyga to Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha who also flaunts tiny tattoo art on her collar bone— lovers of ink are going the miniature way. And, city youngsters also hopping on to the trendwagon.

Miley Cyrus is a big fan of minimalist tattoos. (Miley Cyrus/instagram.)

“Youngsters are increasingly opting for mini tattoos that are small in size but can be high on artistic value. These are for people who want to break the stereotype of big is beautiful. These tattoos are usually from 1 to 3 inches in size and can cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000,” says tattoo artist Vikas Malani.

Tiny tattoos is a big hit among youngsters too. (Pranjal Ajita/facebook.)

While birds in flight are a popular motif, many go for initials of names and symbolic paws of their pets too. Another reason youngsters love the trend? Because of its practicality.

These tattoos cost lesser than full-fleged tattoos

“For those who have a low threshold for pain, mini tattoos are a great idea as they take lesser time to perfect,” says Delhi-based tattoo artist Max. Law student Pranjal Ajita, 25 got a tiny bird tattoo recently. “All of my friends love it because it’s not in your face. Also, they cost lesser than full-fledged tattoos so they fit in most budgets,” she says.