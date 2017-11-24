Mira Rajput Kapoor and statement pants are a match made in pantsuit heaven
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s fashion-forward wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, proved once and for all that 2017 is the year of the statement pant. She paired her black blazer with game-changing flared monochrone pants by designer Shweta Kapur, for a fresh twist on the on-trend pantsuit.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 24, 2017 09:40 IST
If there’s one piece that belongs in every fashion girl’s wardrobe this season, it’s statement pants. Proving this point is actor Shahid Kapoor’s fashion-forward wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.
After many celebrities have been wearing the look in a variety of silhouettes, colours, and prints, Mira made the trend all the more interesting with a new take: On Wednesday, when she suited up in a black Ashish N Soni blazer, she paired it with game-changing flared monochrome trousers by designer Shweta Kapur.
Demonstrating a clear understanding of how to balance proportions, Mira coupled the head-turning pants with a go-to dark blazer, and switched things up with a visible black sheer lace top. The sharp texture of her blazer when set against the pants’ vertical stripe, further elongated the silhouette’s lines. Totally cute and flattering.
Mira grounded the look with black stilettos, polished yet edgy, and finishing off with a touch of glamour via her floral Nirav Modi studs, glamorous soft curls and make-up to match -- flattering eyeliner, blush red lips and rosy cheeks, which have become one of her signatures.
