Could Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy win Miss Universe 2017? Lara Dutta thinks so

Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi has come out in support of Roshmitha Harimurthy, who will be representing India at the upcoming 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant to be held in Manila.
Lara, who was crowned as Miss Universe in 2000, says she believes in Harimurthy and urged her fans and followers to vote for her.
“This is a girl I believe in, now it’s time for you to make her win. Tweet Miss Universe India to vote! India, it’s time to stand united and vote,” Lara posted on Twitter.
More than 86 women from all over the world gathered in Manila on Thursday to compete in the Miss Universe beauty contest that will culminate in a coronation in the Philippines capital on Monday.
The preliminary competition that started on Thursday will whittle down the crowded field to the top 12 candidates for the pageant night, the Miss Universe website said.
Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will be on the judges panel for the upcoming pageant, which will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay in the Philippines’ capital.
Over half a million people are expected to tune in to watch the coronation night next week, organizers said.