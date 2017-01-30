Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown

A 24-year-old woman from Paris won the Miss Universe crown in a three-hour show in Manila on Monday that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 other hopefuls from all over the world.

Iris Mittenaere, who is pursuing a degree in dental surgery, won the 65th edition of the annual competition hosted for the third time by the Philippines.

Pia Wurtzbach places the Miss Universe crown on Miss France Iris Mittenaere. (REUTERS)

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier is first runner-up while Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar was declared second runner-up.