 Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 30, 2017 09:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manila
Highlight Story

Miss France Iris Mittenaere waves after being declared winner in the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Manila.(REUTERS)

A 24-year-old woman from Paris won the Miss Universe crown in a three-hour show in Manila on Monday that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 other hopefuls from all over the world.

Iris Mittenaere, who is pursuing a degree in dental surgery, won the 65th edition of the annual competition hosted for the third time by the Philippines.

Pia Wurtzbach places the Miss Universe crown on Miss France Iris Mittenaere. (REUTERS)

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier is first runner-up while Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar was declared second runner-up.

tags

more from fashion-and-trends

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you