Miss World Manushi Chhillar looks like a princess. See pics of her glamorous style

She was recently crowned the most beautiful woman on the planet, when she won the Miss World 2017 contest in China. And Manushi Chhillar from Haryana is clearly revelling in her victory as she is seen boasting statement hairstyles, stunning make-up and breathtaking, often unexpected, ensembles.

Manushi’s style is modern, relaxed and on-trend, while still being classic and elegant. We can’t get enough of her effortless elan.

We love how Manushi tends towards timeless, traditional or high fashion looks, while also being willing to take a risk with more casual and trendy items. With an eye for what is simple and striking, Manushi favours straight-forward looks with bold colours. Her ensembles may be very different from ours — she’s after all an international beauty pageant winner — her style is something all of us could learn from.

Here’s a rundown of 10 stunning outfits worn by Miss World 2017 after winning the crown:

1. Manushi having a Cinderella moment in an off-white Karleo gown on November 25.

2. Manushi at her success party in a beaded dress by designer Manish Malhotra on November 27.

3. Manushi looking gorgeous in a cobalt blue statement suit by Lola by Suman at an event in Delhi on December 3.

4. Manushi stuns in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in December.

5. Manushi in a jade anarkali with an emerald green dupatta by designer Tarun Tahiliani for her first press conference in India after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant on November 27.

6. Manushi looks ready for Delhi chill in FancyPantsTheStore’s scarlett sage jacket on December 2.

7. Manushi kept it simple and classy in an ivory anarkali with beads and threadwork by Kehia by Kashmiraa to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30.

8. Manushi in a green Gauri and Nainika pencil dress on November 27.

9. Manushi in a Tarun Tahiliani couture sari at the Global Entrepreneurs Summit on November 28.

10. Manushi in a lotus hand-embroidered jacket with 3D birds and a two-layered midnight blue skirt by Arpita Mehta at her welcome parade in Mumbai on December 2.

