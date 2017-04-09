 Model Gigi Hadid is coming to India to promote her fashion collection | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Model Gigi Hadid is coming to India to promote her fashion collection

Soon after pop star Justin Bieber announced his India visit, supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is coming to India this summer to promote her fashion line with a major brand... and there may be a party with Sonam Kapoor.

fashion and trends Updated: Apr 09, 2017 15:52 IST
Abhinav Verma
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is all set to visit India this summer.

For all the international celebrities, India is the place to be this summer. After news broke that popstar Justin Bieber will be visiting India for his first-ever performance in the country, it’s American fashion model Gigi Hadid’s turn to visit the country. The model is planning to visit India at the end of this month, to promote her collaboration with clothing label, Tommy Hilfiger. Her collaborative collection is called Tommy X Gigi, and was showcased earlier this year at Venice Beach in the US. There is speculation that Gigi Hadid and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor would party together.

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (REUTERS)

