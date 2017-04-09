Model Gigi Hadid is coming to India to promote her fashion collection

For all the international celebrities, India is the place to be this summer. After news broke that popstar Justin Bieber will be visiting India for his first-ever performance in the country, it’s American fashion model Gigi Hadid’s turn to visit the country. The model is planning to visit India at the end of this month, to promote her collaboration with clothing label, Tommy Hilfiger. Her collaborative collection is called Tommy X Gigi, and was showcased earlier this year at Venice Beach in the US. There is speculation that Gigi Hadid and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor would party together.

