Move over Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali’s daughter wore this fairytale Sabyasachi bridal lehenga

Few weddings were more talked-about in 2017 than actor Anushka Sharma’s nuptials to cricketer Virat Kohli. And while Anushka gave us plenty of flawless bride-to-be fashion to lust over in December, 2017, donning a number of Sabyasachi Mukherjee dresses, another ethereal bride pulled off an elegant wedding lehenga by the designer around the same time, which felt stately but not staid, classy but not conventional.

Pia Sodhi looked ethereal in her Sabyasachi lehenga at her wedding in December, 2017. (Instagram/ Sabyasachi Mukherjee)

Like Anushka, actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s daughter, Pia, too turned to Sabyasachi for her fit-for-a-princess look for her intimate December 10 wedding. The designer and the bride herself shared photos from her magical day on Instagram and she couldn’t look more stunning or more in love in the sweet snaps.

Does Pia’s Sabyasachi lehenga not scream ‘princess’ to you? (Instagram/ Sabyasachi Mukherjee)

The bride wowed in an unusual bird’s egg blue-coloured lehenga in an Indo-Victorian pattern, Sabyasachi wrote in a post on Saturday. Appliquéd with fine Aari taari and zardosi details, Pia’s gorgeously embellished lehenga, from Sabya’s Devi Collection, was altogether a demure design.



Balancing sophistication and light-weight couture, Sabyasachi convinced us that opting for a double dupatta is a great way to go when it comes to wedding lehengas. It amped-up the regal factor in Pia’s look.

Bridal jewellery is always something to drool over, and Pia’s didn’t disappoint. (Instagram/ Sabyasachi Mukherjee)

The simple and elegant lehenga was accompanied by a minimalist beauty look, with Pia’s hair in a sleek low-bun. Fresh, modern and natural: Three words that sum up the bride’s look on her wedding day.

Bridal jewellery is always something to drool over, and Pia's didn't disappoint — she wore a kundan choker with a Kundan necklace and earrings set and a mangtika. Angelic.

