New mom Serena Williams looks incredible in Versace and super cool ponytail

She’s back, baby.

On Monday, Serena Williams returned to the red carpet for the first time after welcoming her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on September 1, 2017. The tennis champ took a break from her mommy duties to support pal Gigi Hadid at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York, wearing a black and gold mini dress from Versace’s Spring 2018 collection. She sealed her look with a high-impact ponytail.

Williams looked amazing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on the red carpet,” Williams revealed on her Instagram story. She recalled that her last appearance was at the Met Gala, in May, 2016, where she debuted her baby bump, while attending with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Her green halter gown that evening was also by Atelier Versace.

Monday’s look, however, had a shorter hemline, sexier body-hugging silhouette. The dress, originally modelled by Hadid at Milan fashion week in September, 2017, is a part of Donatella Versace’s tribute collection to her brother Gianni, in honour of the 20th anniversary of his death, reports Harper’s Bazaar. The range incorporated some of his most famous design motifs, including golden baroque swirls (as seen on Williams’ dress), animal prints and pop art.

Williams completed her look with some light jewellery and simple black pumps, but the real accessory was her hair, which she kept in a taut, high ponytail decorated with gold rings.

Leave it to Williams to make her first post-baby red carpet appearance a verified grand slam: The famous tennis player sported a high, segmented ponytail at the awards. And everyone’s jaw was on the floor.

“Serena’s Versace dress was the inspiration for this hairstyle,” Vernon François, the celebrity hairstylist behind the hairstyle, told Refinery29. “With the gold detail and padded shoulders, the look needed to give face, so I was like, Ponytail it is! Snatching her hair up away from the face like this works well because it emphasises the features.”

