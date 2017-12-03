Nikhil Thampi pays ode to late designer Azzedine Alaia with this outfit for Esha Gupta

Fashion designer Nikhil Thampi created a stunning look for actor Esha Gupta inspired by Azzedine Alaia’s body of work as a homage to the late designer. The actress wore the look at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Friday night. Tunisian-born designer Alaia dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House. The French Haute Couture Federation announced his death on November 18 without providing details.

A man who celebrates women like no other, paying a homage to his fashion idol who was loved and still lives and will do so forever.. playing muse for my @nikhilthampi in a recreation of THE iconic #azzedinealaia 📸 @anirudhere A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:47am PST

It was a special night and I can’t thank you enough my love @egupta for being such a support since the start. A post shared by Nikhil Thampi (@nikhilthampi) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:26am PST

Thampi says that Alaia has always been a huge inspiration for him. “When the news splashed about the demise of Azzedine Alaia, the world went in a frenzy posting pictures and expressing their feelings. But no one really spoke of how revolutionary and forward he was as a designer. He has always been an inspiration to me from the very beginning of my career,” Thampi told IANS.

“I relate a lot to his design philosophy and the mere fact that he understood and celebrated a woman’s body which was pathbreaking and revolutionary back then and so in trend currently which took my attention and what better way to say bye and thank him by giving an homage at a prestigious red-carpet,” he added.

