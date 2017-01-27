Not trending: Style statements to avoid in 2017

The best thing about fashion is that it’s ever-changing. While cold shoulders may have been hot in 2016, it’s time to bid adieu to the trend in the new year, say designers. Want to know what else is out for 2017? Take a looksie.

Esha Gupta at a movie promotion in a cold shoulder top teamed with fitted denims. (Hindustan Times)

Cold shoulder: One of the hottest trends of 2016 that was flaunted by almost every Bollywood diva — right from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra — it’s time to give the cold shoulder a cold shoulder. Designer Ritika Bharwani says, “It’s a really fun style, but I think it’s been overdone in 2016, so it probably won’t be seen this year.”

Sonam Kapoor attended a special screening of movie donning the grunge look with a black choker. (Yogen Shah)

Chokers: In late 80s and early 90s chokers were a fashionista’s favourite. They eventually faded out, but this year, this edgy accessory topped the style charts. Designer Simran Chhabra says, “This year is not for chokers. “Instead of chokers, I think this year is for layering, pairing two or three neckpiece or long chains with or without pendants. We are definitely seeing a move because layering is more fun,” adds Chhabra.

Actor Surveen Chawla in Taneiya Khanuja peplum gown.

Peplum: Peplum has been a rage for a long time, both in India and internationally. From exaggerated peplum gowns to sari blouses and peplum cholis, the style has gone through myriad interpretations in the past season. Now, it’s time to strike it off our style radar and let it rest in peace in fashion history.

Alesha Dixon in a bandage dress. (Instagram)

Bandage dresses:The bandage dress for sure is a trend that shouldn’t be seen in 2017! Wondering why? “It accentuates every single curve that may or may not be flattering on everyone. and therefore, it can highlight the flaws in one’s body instead of being figure-flattering,” explains designer Reshma Merchant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donning bell-bottom denims with a printed top. (Fotocorp)

Flared pants: It was ‘goodbye skinny jeans and hello bell bottoms in 2016’, but that’s over. “I don’t think they do anything for a woman’s body. Yes, fashion is about comfort, but it’s also more about what makes you feel confident and happy. When you wear clothes that fit you perfectly, you feel confident. Fashion is more about celebrating your own body. If you’ve got curves, flaunt them,” confesses designer Parul Bhargava.

