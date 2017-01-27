nowtrending: Sari-torial story takes a different turn on and off the ramp

Our traditional drape has seen evolution over the ages, but mostly, in terms of drapes. But now, the sari has turned a new leaf, thanks to experimentation in terms of fabrics that are giving it a modern edge. From engineered fabrics like steel wool and metallic yarn to copper silk and luxe Cashmere — the drape is looking at the future.

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s denim sari is trending. Photo: rheakapoor/instagram

Take for example, actor Sonam Kapoor’s denim sari designed by Masaba Gupta. “Rhea (Sonam’s sister, stylist) called me and said ‘let’s do a denim sari!’ and that’s how the idea was born. So, we decided to do Japanese-inspired pants with an abstract Ganesha print. Even if the fabric is being re-interpreted, the point is to not make it gimmicky. Comfort and functionality is important too,” she says.

Rimzim Dadu’s steel-yarn saris hit headlines when they took over the runway at fashion week in Delhi a few seasons back.

Designer Rimzim Dadu made news when her metallic drapes took over social media last year. More so, when Sonam Kapoor wore it at Cannes, with many unaware about the story behind it. “What I have used for the sari is really fine steel yarn. Each individual yarn is sown together to form the surface. It was then treated to look metallic. It is light, very fluid yet very structured.

“There are two extreme movements happening right now. There is one ideology whereby we are reviving lost weaves and our heritage. On the other hand, there’s also the urge to re-invent the sari and re-engineer newer surfaces and materials, making the sari more modern, easy to wear and comfortable,” she says.

Tanira Sethi’s drapes are made of pure woven Cashmere, rarely seen before.

Not only industrial-inspired fabrics, luxe picks from India’s past are also acting as inspiration “The idea is to use inspiration from the past and go beyond saris in silk, cotton, chiffon. This the reason I used pure Cashmere to create drapes that are revamped for the future and practical to wear,” says designer and textile innovator Tanira Sethi.

