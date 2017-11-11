Overwhelmed Sonam Kapoor thanks 11 million Instagram fans with stylish throwbacks

Sonam Kapoor is on a roll.

On top of her endless accolades and covetable style choices, the actor has added one more achievement to her never-ending list of accomplishments. On Friday, the Neerja star reached a social media milestone, hitting 11 million followers on Instagram, due most likely to her jaw-dropping holiday snapshots, family pics and game-changing fashion looks.

To celebrate the achievement, the 32-year-old posted three ‘grams, featuring her knockout looks that prove she’s timeless, #flawless and everything in between.

“The journey has been amazing with you guys! I truly believe I have the best fans in the entire world! Thank you so much to every single one of you ?? #11Million?,” wrote the actor, uploading one of her looks from Cannes 2017, which has garnered over 135K likes, so far.



The photo, which was from Sonam’s first official appearance at the gala in 2017, saw her style a pink Elie Saab couture gown with matching make-up: Coral balmy lips, metallic pink eye-shadow, sleek black liner, rose-hued cheek and low messy bun.

In another post, she is rocking in an extravagant off-shoulder Fouad Sarkis Couture gown with matching bottle green stole, perfectly fitting into Sonam’s regal, classy sphere. She wore the ensemble to Vogue Women of the Year Awards held in Mumbai in September, 2017, where she picked up the IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year.

“Thank you to all of my fans, all 11 million of you!!!!! Eeeeeks so excited ?? #11Million,” she captioned the photo.

