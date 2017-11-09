 Padmavati: Deepika Padukone is all about statement sleeves at film promotion | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Padmavati: Deepika Padukone is all about statement sleeves at film promotion

Deepika Padukone is making bell-sleeve a thing. See the actor demonstrate the trendy sleeve -- a perfect combination of contemporary design, loose, bohemian-meets-vintage style -- while promoting her upcoming film, Padmavati.

fashion and trends Updated: Nov 09, 2017 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepika Padukone’s bell-sleeve dress is a new take on a going-out ensemble.
Deepika Padukone’s bell-sleeve dress is a new take on a going-out ensemble. (Instagram/ Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair)

Need to inject a little drama into your wardrobe? Take a cue from actor and sartorial superhero Deepika Padukone.

The fashionista looked timeless in a boho-chic cream maxi dress adorned with striking floral embroidary, while promoting her upcoming period drama, Padmavati, on Tuesday. By opting for a cream palette and long and loose center-parted hair, she kept her look fresh and youthful.

But it is her sheer bell sleeves that added a little something extra to her ensemble and gave Deepika an undeniably ethereal, dreamlike look. Fitted on the shoulder and flaring out wide toward the wrist, Deepika’s bell-sleeve looked utterly chic and incredibly on-point.

Designers and brands have taken a strong hold of the bell-sleeve silhouette and they are not letting go anytime soon. It’s a new take on a going-out top/dress: Fun, dramatic, and perfect for making a fashion statement.

So, to make sure that you’re not left in the dark, and invest in sleek dresses, cool tops or even quirky knits with flamboyant bell-sleeve, right now. You don’t have to be a supermodel to wear the statement sleeve. Just follow in Deepika’s always-fashionable footsteps.

Once you have your statement bell sleeves, remember to keep the rest of your look minimal. A simple silhouette in a neutral colour palette is all you need to finish this look.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from fashion and trends
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you