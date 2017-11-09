Padmavati: Deepika Padukone is all about statement sleeves at film promotion

Need to inject a little drama into your wardrobe? Take a cue from actor and sartorial superhero Deepika Padukone.

The fashionista looked timeless in a boho-chic cream maxi dress adorned with striking floral embroidary, while promoting her upcoming period drama, Padmavati, on Tuesday. By opting for a cream palette and long and loose center-parted hair, she kept her look fresh and youthful.

But it is her sheer bell sleeves that added a little something extra to her ensemble and gave Deepika an undeniably ethereal, dreamlike look. Fitted on the shoulder and flaring out wide toward the wrist, Deepika’s bell-sleeve looked utterly chic and incredibly on-point.

Designers and brands have taken a strong hold of the bell-sleeve silhouette and they are not letting go anytime soon. It’s a new take on a going-out top/dress: Fun, dramatic, and perfect for making a fashion statement.

So, to make sure that you’re not left in the dark, and invest in sleek dresses, cool tops or even quirky knits with flamboyant bell-sleeve, right now. You don’t have to be a supermodel to wear the statement sleeve. Just follow in Deepika’s always-fashionable footsteps.

Once you have your statement bell sleeves, remember to keep the rest of your look minimal. A simple silhouette in a neutral colour palette is all you need to finish this look.

