Party time: Try fringe capes, cocktail ring to nail the get-together look

Can’t decide your look for the upcoming get together with friends and family? Opt for a fringed cape and complete your look with a string of pearls or a statement cocktail ring.

Designer Ridhima Bhasin and Ketan Chokshi, Owner at Narayan Jewellers have listed few trinkets and ideas for the small party you have to attend:

* Try fringed capes and draped tops in different colours that are available in the market along with pants with detailed embroideries.

* If looking for something for an evening look, wear your pendant that can be easily shortened as per convenience but now-a-days big pendants in a long chain too add glamour to a simple outfit.

* A great cocktail ring is a must have for all women. It comes in various shapes and sizes and the best part about a cocktail ring is that it reflects your current state of mind and will make you stand out in a crowd.

* If a woman is not comfortable wearing anything heavy, what could be a better way to flaunt a delicate thing like a bracelet around the wrist. Either wear a plain bracelet or wear a gold bangle.

* For a more elegant and classic, chic look, pearls can be worn in the form of a layered necklace. These precious investments can also be worn in the form of a delicate bracelet or in the form of a earring. Be it a simple string or a layered neckpiece, a woman can never go wrong with this classic piece when teamed with any kind of outfit, be it Indian or western.

