Photos: Mira and Shahid Kapoor give us a lesson in power couple dressing

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are the definition of style goals. You can tell this pair is so in sync, and it shows through their style: They’re both similar in that they favour classic, sophisticated looks, whether they’re slaying a red carpet or attending a wedding.

On Thursday, this good looking duo showed off their incredible style, proving once again that they would look good together, wearing just about anything. While attending a wedding in Delhi, the dashing couple made sure it is looking tip top for the occasion: Shahid, who looks insanely good in any kind of suit, wore a sharp three-piece monochrome suit, while Mira, who is becoming a style sensation since her marriage to Shahid, looked incredible in a midnight blue-cherry coloured lehenga set with plunging neckline.

Complementing her grand Nachiket Barve outfit and soft make-up look was delicate and elegant jewellery by Shri Hari Diagems — earings with old European cut and fine Burmese old rubies, and marquise-cut diamond bracelet and ring. Everything about her look screamed sexy in the classiest way.

Mira didn’t have to fuss much with her outfit, since she let her beauty speak for itself: With her signature glossy hair, flawless complexion, rosy cheeks and flattering eyeliner, the 23-year-old has really got the natural beauty look perfected.



Meanwhile, hubby Shahid was oozing all the dapper vibes and looking swanky too. When it comes to getting suited and booted, few people do it as well as the Padmavati actor, who once again proved he’s the expert at taking classic pieces and bringing out their full potential. His latest style takes on a clean, tailored appearance: Simplicity is key here, with fit being the most important factor in his black suit looking sexy.

