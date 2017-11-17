Photos: Shilpa Shetty makes a strong case for stylish pantsuits

Shilpa Shetty is the latest celebrity to button-up in pantsuits. The actor made a powerful case for the two-piece, when she ditched predictable dresses for separate events on Thursday and Friday.

Shilpa, 42, attended a Ficci event in Hyderabad on Friday, wearing a much sleeker look than the slew of floaty dressed she’s been spotted in during her recent outings.

The Life in a Metro actor, who was speaking at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, chose an uber-cool pantsuit by Ashish N Soni that dished just the right amount of sex appeal for a corporate event. The fancy suit mixed androgynous style and textures with a fitted one-shoulder blazer and loose-fit trouser.

While Shilpa was showing a bit of skin with her white sleeveless BCBG Max Azria shirt, having one full sleeve on her trendy blazer kept her vibe effortless, while putting a spin on a buttoned-up look. She finished off her ensemble with Christian Louboutin stilettos and Cartier watch.

On Thursday, for her appearance on kids’ dancing reality show Super Dancer, Shilpa raked up fashion points as she wore a figure-flattering Nalandda Bhandari pantsuit. The silhouette was formfitting and clean -- a classic, professional style you could probably wear at the office. But, the printed white-and-grey hued blazer gives it an unexpected pop that makes you want to wear your workwear after hours.

Between the rich Mehernosh Heeramaneck diamond and emerald neckpiece, well-fit high-waisted pants and the low V-neckline, the mother-of-one was looking every bit the definition of sultry. She accessorised her look with a pair of sparkly rings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

If you are looking for an outfit that really makes a statement, Shilpa’s androgynous style should be the one you take inspiration from. All you have to do is style your look with comfortable pumps and enough bling, and you’ll be ready to take on the world.

So, which one of Shilpa’s two suits, suits your taste better?

