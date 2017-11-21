Pics: These models wore the sexiest looks possible for Victoria’s Secret fashion show 2017

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is arguably one of the sexiest runway events to exist, and all the outfits this year lived up to that expectation.

Spotting the likes of Harry Styles and The Weeknd performing was obviously everything we imagined and more, as was watching seasoned Angels like Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge walk the runway.

But the pinnacle?

While Bella Hadid was a Grecian goddess on stage, it was easily the moment Lais Ribeiro emerged wearing the $2 million dollar Fantasy Bra. With one sexy look after the next, it was hard to pick favourites.

One of the biggest runway events of the year took place on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China, where the Angels -- veterans and newbies included -- looked fresh-faced and full of energy. Pearl of the Orient was the theme, and from what we’ve seen, the lingerie was opulent, over-the-top and super-detailed. Dreamy.

All of the current Victoria’s Secret Angels, sans Behati Prinsloo who is pregnant with her second child, walked in the show. The other 13 current Angels are Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes. Karlie Kloss made her highly anticipated return to the runway following a break from the past two shows, while Alessandra Ambrosio walked at her final Angels fashion show.

So, take a look at what they wore. Presenting, the most jaw-dropping looks from Victoria’s Secret fashion show 2017:

