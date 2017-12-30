Planning a winter wedding? Here are 5 quick fixes for flawless skin

Does your skin break out, or do you suffer from rashes or dry, lifeless skin? There is a lot you can do to sort your skin woes and look your best at your winter wedding. Here are some quick fixes suggested by Dr Prabhu Mishra, CEO and co-founder, StemGenn:

* Moisturise more: Moisturising creams, which rehydrate the top layer of the skin and seal in the moisture, should be your first defence to combat dry skin. Find a moisturiser that’s oil-based as oil creates a protective layer on the skin that retains more moisture. Use liberally before the main wedding day. Apply while the skin is still damp to seal in the moisture. Almond oil is also an effective moisturiser.

Apply moisturiser while the skin is still damp to seal in the moisture. (Shutterstock )

* Say no to soap: Soaps, especially perfumed soaps, strip away natural oils. Use hydrating cleansing milk instead. Better still, use a wheat bran and malai paste to scrub and clean your face. If you just can’t do without soap, choose a moisturising one. Always, use a soft towel for your face.

* Don’t forget sunscreen: Busy with wedding shopping? Don’t forget to slather sunscreen. Apply generously on your face and hands before stepping out in the sun. Re-apply frequently if you are doing extended wedding shopping.

* Keep hydrated: Drinking water helps your skin look youthful. Water is good for your overall health and this is reflected in your skin tone and texture as well. The fluids you drink are passed on to your skin making it supple.

* Retinoids can help: Worrying about dark circles? Retinoids stimulate the production of collagen. Regular use of a retinol cream will reduce the dark circles. Cucumbers, tomatoes and potatoes are also excellent solutions for getting rid of dark circles. Another simple home remedy is using a cold tea bag. Repeat the remedy twice a day to get rid of dark circles.

