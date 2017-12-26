Priyanka Chopra is back in India: The five looks she’s rocked, so far

Priyanka Chopra is back on the home turf. And so far, the actor’s fashion is already some of her best worn.

The Quantico star usually errs on the side of caution when it comes to fashion, but on this latest trip she has been continuing with her style evolution and was spotted experimenting with different patterns and colours and trying out seasonal trends.



Keep scrolling to see all the lovely outfits she's wearing.

1. Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on December 16 wearing a ripped jeans-pale pink top-leather jacket combo.

2. She chose a pop pink gown by Zuhair Murad and jewellery by Nirav Modi for Zee Cine Awards 2017 on December 19.

3. At a wedding on December 22, she wore a sheer Sabyasachi sari.

3. On the sets of a TV show on December 23, Priyanka was dressed in baby blue Nedret Taciroglu separates.

4. Priyanka opted for a pink Rahul Mishra kurta set for an UNICEF event in Delhi on December 24.

