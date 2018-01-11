Priyanka Chopra’s denims are anything but basic. Is it jeans or a skirt?

Priyanka Chopra has a knack for making the simplest outfit appear elevated.

Take her latest spotting in New York for example. On Wednesday, the actor was only wearing a pair of high-rise baggy jeans, a black tucked-in turtle-neck top and some tri-coloured ankle boots with high heels from rag & bone, but she looked as though she had just walked off a photo shoot. Not so — Priyanka aka Alex Parrish was just stepping out for lunch, while shooting her TV series Quantico.

Priyanka finished her outfit with a classic black leather jacketfrom Alexander McQueen and matching aviator sunglasses. (Instagram/ priyankachopra)

Sticking to what she’s comfortable in, PeeCee opted for ripped boyfriend jeans with a shredded drape detailing, which looked more like an asymmetrical skirt, from the label R13. While her denim choice wasn’t exactly flattering, Priyanka made it work.

Whether you blame it on the normcore movement, a fascination with all things ’90s, or simply the fact that we’re all getting a little sick of shimmying into skin-tight denim, there’s no denying that a new wave of mom jeans — the purposefully not-so-flattering, high-waisted, tapered denim — is sweeping both celebrity wardrobes and the fashion crowd.

Priyanka finished her outfit with a classic black leather jacket from Alexander McQueen and matching aviator sunglasses, proving that you can never go wrong when relying on wardrobe basics (however old they might be).

On the beauty front, Priyanka showed off her shoulder-grazing haircut, complete with blonde highlights styled into structured curls. Even as her messy bed head gave her a sexy look, she kept her make-up neutral to really make her hair and outfit pop.

