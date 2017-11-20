Red carpet style: The best fashion from the American Music Awards in pictures

Los Angeles hosted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry on Sunday night, as the stars put their best foot forward for the American Music Awards. There were some striking beauty looks on show on the red carpet -- we take a look at the strongest.

There were plenty of LBDs on the red carpet, with superstar Selena Gomez stealing the show in a leather zippered mini, complementing the rock and roll-inspired look with a fresh choppy blonde bob.

Meanwhile singer Demi Lovato opted for a ruffled bustier and fishtail skirt.

While actor Madelaine Petsch mastered the Gothic vibe with a gown featuring sheer paneling, lace, and plenty of black feathers.

Hailee Steinfeld took her style in a contemporary direction, teaming a pointy-shouldered black blazer with tapered trousers and a leather bralette.

There were also jolts of colour, however, with presenter Kathryn Hahn showcasing a Grecian-inspired tangerine gown.

Actor Sabrina Carpenter rocked full-length plaid.

Jenna Dewan Tatum stunned in a vintage-style golden metallic halterneck dress.

Heidi Klum kept things funky with a plunging, sequinned halterneck piece with a Seventies-esque pink, cream and beige colour scheme.

