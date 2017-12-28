Rewind 2017: The biggest fashion moments of the year

Rewind 2017: The biggest fashion moments of the yearfashion and trends Updated: Dec 28, 2017 19:16 IST
It was a year of milestones for the Indian fashion industry.
2018 is just a few days away, and like every year, it is important to rewind, reminisces and remember moments that made the year stand out. And, when it comes to fashion, it’s a mixed bag. From adding a punch of innovation to the runway to eliminating age-old practices — 2017 saw global fashion turn a different leaf.Here are 17 moments that defined the year.
1) DEATH OF AZZEDINE ALAÏA
The global fashion industry mourned the death of Tunisia-born fashion designer, Azzedine Alaïa, who died in Paris on November 18. Known for staying away from the traditional fashion calendar, the ‘King of Cling’ was instrumental in popularising ‘sculpted’ silhouette.
2) NAOMI CAMPBELL IN INDIA
The Modern Saree with with Intricate Embrodiery always makes a beautiful Style Statement .......@iamnaomicampbell carries the saree with grace and looks gorgeous as always #naomicampbell @ #hindustantimes #luxurysummit #delhi @htcity @liberatum @iamnaomicampbell in a #Saree #manishmalhotralabel #traditionalyetmodern #glamorous #manishmalhotraworld #timeless #style @mmalhotraworld @liberatum Jewellery by @hazoorilaljewellers
The iconic model visited India for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Apart from her grace, what stood out was her choice of fashion. Campbell wore ensembles by designer Manish Malhotra, standing out in an ethnic suit, sari and a lehenga for a night out.
#Delhi All Smiles and Happiness with the very gorgeous and glamorous @iamnaomicampbell #stunning in #manishmalhotralabel #Red #Self #threadwork #sparkle #embroideryart #indian #eveningwear #ensemble #beautiful #manishmalhotraworld #timeless @mmalhotraworld #allaboutlastnight @suhelseth @liberatum @pabloganguli @auksas #Delhi Jewellery by @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur
3) MANY MILESTONES FOR INDIAN FASHION
Designers like Abraham & Thakore, Anju Modi, Ashish N Soni, JJ Valaya and Payal Jain celebrated 25 years in the industry, while Suneet Varma celebrated 30 years. The fashion week also hit a new high, with the 10th edition of India Couture Week by Fashion Design Council of India.
Doyen of the Indian fashion industry, FDCI president Sunil Sethi, took India Couture Week to a landmark 10th edition. He also dabbled in product design with his eyewear label, Indie Eye.
4) THE ORIGINALS
In September, an iconic runway rolled out in Milan, with the ‘original supermodels’ making for an internet breaking moment. Paying tribute to the late Gianni Versace, the founder of the label, models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen took the ramp.
5) THE VIRUSHKA WEDDING
What will they wear? The question took over the consciousness of many #virushka fans, as cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot. Anushka was dedicated to her choice of designer — Sabyasachi Mukherjee — picking a floral lehenga for the wedding, a Benarasi sari for the Delhi reception and a smokey gold lehenga for the Mumbai celebration. Virat too stuck to Sabya, till he surprised everyone by picking a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala for the second reception.
6) TEXTILE INNOVATION IN INDIAN FASHION
The Indian fashion industry has been consciously working towards reviving textiles and playing with them innovatively too. From textile designer Tanira Sethi inventing the Cashmere lace sari to designer Madhu Jain experimenting with bamboo-silk ikat — the industry showed off its prowess in full force.
7) FASHION’S NEXT GEN
Sixteen-year-old Kaia Gerber became the toast of fashion town. Daughter of iconic model Cindy Crawford, she hit headlines when she walked for A-list fashion houses including Versace, Alexander Wang, Coach, Prada, Chanel and Moschino.
8) COLETTE SHUT SHOP
A celeb favourite, the iconic fashion boutique, Colette, shut shop earlier this month. Located in Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, France, the store was founded by Colette Roussaux two decades ago. Limited edition accessories was the mainstay of Colette, that was spread over three floors. Chanel fashion director Karl Lagerfeld was a regular, apart from singers Rihanna, Katy Perry.
9) THE HIGHEST EARNING MODEL
American model Kendall Jenner, at 22, was named the highest-earning model of the year, with $22 million in her kitty. The interesting part? She dethroned Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen (who amassed $17.5 million), who had topped the list every year since 2002.
10) MAKING A GLOBAL IMPACT
While Indian models like Bhumika Arora and Pooja Mor have been taking over runways in Paris, New York, Milan and London, this year too saw a breakout moment for Indian representation on the global runway.
Big day❤️ walking my dream @balenciaga WORLD EXCLUSIVELY and CLOSING the show😃cannot describe what i am feeling right now it has been an honour to wear your vision @demnagvasalia and @lottavolkova thanks for believing in me and giving me this chance i am forever greatful.💕congrats on such beautiful show with such beautiful people.i feel amazing to start my journey with a powerhouse like @balenciaga.loads of love to amazing women @hollismithhead you made me look great i love my new haircut and your energy.😘🙏to everyone involved 💕💕🌹#emotional #pfw2017 #balenciaga #greatful #gratitude #journeystarts #newbeginnings
Known for her signature bowl cut, model Dipti Sharma closed the Balenciaga show, and her portfolio now includes brands like Pucci.
11) DEMOCRATIC MAKEUP
Launching a beauty line is no big deal when you are the monarch of a fortune and your celeb status can make your products fly off the shelf. But, 2017 saw a breakout moments, thanks to singer Rihanna, and her line of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty. What made it have an impact? Makeup that broke skin tone barriers. With 40 shades under the foundation bracket, a ‘universal’ lip gloss — ‘beauty fo all’ added the inclusive touch.
12) ROYALTY ‘SUITS’ HER
The 36-year-old ‘Suits’ actor announced her much-anticipated engagement to Prince Harry, sending the internet into a tizzy. Spotlight also turned to Markle’s sartorial sense, and debates sparked upon her American wardrobe transitioning into royal style. At a press photocall to celebrate their engagement, Meghan was seen in a wide-collared white coat, cinched at the waist with a trench-style belt at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The coat, by LINE, a Canadian label, was sold out in moments.
13) FEMINIST FASHION
As the first woman to head fashion house Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri made quite the statement at her debut show for the label. The ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ emblazoned on T-shirts became the zeitgeist of the season, with Prabal Gurung, and even Gaurav Gupta taking the feminist thought forward with ‘thinking tees’.
14) PRIYANKA CHOPRA AT MET GALA
MET Gala 2017 stood out for more reasons than one. The theme was Rei Kawakubo — only the second living icon to be immortalised by the way of the Gala’s theme. And, actor Priyanka Chopra hit it out of the
park with this trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren, making it to many a best dressed lists.
15) NO FUR, PLEASE
Fur Free: Gucci joins the @furfreeretailer, #lavonlus and @humanesociety announcing the decision to remove animal fur from all collections, beginning from #GucciSS2018. #Gucci already stopped the use of kangaroo fur in its #GucciPrincetown loafer line starting from the beginning of 2017, using lamb's wool instead. #LCFxKering #furfreealliance
Italian luxury house Gucci made news when it pledged to go fur-free by 2018, opting for cruelty-free practices. Earlier this month, American fashion label Michael Kors also announced a no-fur policy, that will be activated by the end of the coming year.
16) INDIA AS MUSE
In July, Paris Haute Couture Week saw iconic French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier continue with his love for India, making it a muse for his collection. From sari-inspired silhouettes to minimalist naths — the runway was embedded with desi vibes.
17) ONLINE ACTIVISM AGAINST PLAGIARISM
The Indian fashion industry became vocal about plagiarism, calling out copycat behaviour, many a times on social media. From designer Rohit Bal and JJ Valaya to Shantanu and Nikhil — industry members weren’t afraid to slam those who allegedly stole their designs. Instagram and Facebook in-turn made it easier for designers to spot copies, too.