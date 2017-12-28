Rewind 2017: The biggest fashion moments of the year

2018 is just a few days away, and like every year, it is important to rewind, reminisces and remember moments that made the year stand out. And, when it comes to fashion, it’s a mixed bag. From adding a punch of innovation to the runway to eliminating age-old practices — 2017 saw global fashion turn a different leaf.Here are 17 moments that defined the year.

1) DEATH OF AZZEDINE ALAÏA

The global fashion industry mourned the death of Tunisia-born fashion designer, Azzedine Alaïa, who died in Paris on November 18. Known for staying away from the traditional fashion calendar, the ‘King of Cling’ was instrumental in popularising ‘sculpted’ silhouette.

2) NAOMI CAMPBELL IN INDIA

The iconic model visited India for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Apart from her grace, what stood out was her choice of fashion. Campbell wore ensembles by designer Manish Malhotra, standing out in an ethnic suit, sari and a lehenga for a night out.

3) MANY MILESTONES FOR INDIAN FASHION

A backstage shot from designer JJ Valaya’s showcase from FDCI fashion week. (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Designers like Abraham & Thakore, Anju Modi, Ashish N Soni, JJ Valaya and Payal Jain celebrated 25 years in the industry, while Suneet Varma celebrated 30 years. The fashion week also hit a new high, with the 10th edition of India Couture Week by Fashion Design Council of India.

Jayanta Roy, Rahul Dev, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Sunil Sethi sporting eyewear by Indie Eye. (Manoj Verma/HT)

Doyen of the Indian fashion industry, FDCI president Sunil Sethi, took India Couture Week to a landmark 10th edition. He also dabbled in product design with his eyewear label, Indie Eye.

4) THE ORIGINALS

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen pose at the end of the show for fashion house Versace during the Women's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in Milan. (AFP/AFP PHOTO / Miguel Medina)

In September, an iconic runway rolled out in Milan, with the ‘original supermodels’ making for an internet breaking moment. Paying tribute to the late Gianni Versace, the founder of the label, models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen took the ramp.

5) THE VIRUSHKA WEDDING

What will they wear? The question took over the consciousness of many #virushka fans, as cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot. Anushka was dedicated to her choice of designer — Sabyasachi Mukherjee — picking a floral lehenga for the wedding, a Benarasi sari for the Delhi reception and a smokey gold lehenga for the Mumbai celebration. Virat too stuck to Sabya, till he surprised everyone by picking a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala for the second reception.

6) TEXTILE INNOVATION IN INDIAN FASHION

Creations by textile designer Tanira Sethi.

The Indian fashion industry has been consciously working towards reviving textiles and playing with them innovatively too. From textile designer Tanira Sethi inventing the Cashmere lace sari to designer Madhu Jain experimenting with bamboo-silk ikat — the industry showed off its prowess in full force.

7) FASHION’S NEXT GEN

always a pleasure @chanelofficial #CHANELinHamburg A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

Sixteen-year-old Kaia Gerber became the toast of fashion town. Daughter of iconic model Cindy Crawford, she hit headlines when she walked for A-list fashion houses including Versace, Alexander Wang, Coach, Prada, Chanel and Moschino.

8) COLETTE SHUT SHOP

A celeb favourite, the iconic fashion boutique, Colette, shut shop earlier this month. Located in Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, France, the store was founded by Colette Roussaux two decades ago. Limited edition accessories was the mainstay of Colette, that was spread over three floors. Chanel fashion director Karl Lagerfeld was a regular, apart from singers Rihanna, Katy Perry.

9) THE HIGHEST EARNING MODEL

thank you! thank you! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

American model Kendall Jenner, at 22, was named the highest-earning model of the year, with $22 million in her kitty. The interesting part? She dethroned Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen (who amassed $17.5 million), who had topped the list every year since 2002.

10) MAKING A GLOBAL IMPACT

While Indian models like Bhumika Arora and Pooja Mor have been taking over runways in Paris, New York, Milan and London, this year too saw a breakout moment for Indian representation on the global runway.

Known for her signature bowl cut, model Dipti Sharma closed the Balenciaga show, and her portfolio now includes brands like Pucci.

11) DEMOCRATIC MAKEUP



Launching a beauty line is no big deal when you are the monarch of a fortune and your celeb status can make your products fly off the shelf. But, 2017 saw a breakout moments, thanks to singer Rihanna, and her line of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty. What made it have an impact? Makeup that broke skin tone barriers. With 40 shades under the foundation bracket, a ‘universal’ lip gloss — ‘beauty fo all’ added the inclusive touch.

12) ROYALTY ‘SUITS’ HER

Meghan Markle’s coat was renamed ‘The Meghan’. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

The 36-year-old ‘Suits’ actor announced her much-anticipated engagement to Prince Harry, sending the internet into a tizzy. Spotlight also turned to Markle’s sartorial sense, and debates sparked upon her American wardrobe transitioning into royal style. At a press photocall to celebrate their engagement, Meghan was seen in a wide-collared white coat, cinched at the waist with a trench-style belt at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The coat, by LINE, a Canadian label, was sold out in moments.

13) FEMINIST FASHION

Feminist slogan tees became popular.

As the first woman to head fashion house Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri made quite the statement at her debut show for the label. The ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ emblazoned on T-shirts became the zeitgeist of the season, with Prabal Gurung, and even Gaurav Gupta taking the feminist thought forward with ‘thinking tees’.

14) PRIYANKA CHOPRA AT MET GALA



MET Gala 2017 stood out for more reasons than one. The theme was Rei Kawakubo — only the second living icon to be immortalised by the way of the Gala’s theme. And, actor Priyanka Chopra hit it out of the

park with this trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren, making it to many a best dressed lists.

15) NO FUR, PLEASE

Italian luxury house Gucci made news when it pledged to go fur-free by 2018, opting for cruelty-free practices. Earlier this month, American fashion label Michael Kors also announced a no-fur policy, that will be activated by the end of the coming year.

16) INDIA AS MUSE

Jean Paul Gaultier revamped the sari silhouette on the Paris runway.

In July, Paris Haute Couture Week saw iconic French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier continue with his love for India, making it a muse for his collection. From sari-inspired silhouettes to minimalist naths — the runway was embedded with desi vibes.

17) ONLINE ACTIVISM AGAINST PLAGIARISM

Rohit Bal was one such designer who wasn’t afraid to call out copycats.

The Indian fashion industry became vocal about plagiarism, calling out copycat behaviour, many a times on social media. From designer Rohit Bal and JJ Valaya to Shantanu and Nikhil — industry members weren’t afraid to slam those who allegedly stole their designs. Instagram and Facebook in-turn made it easier for designers to spot copies, too.