Sagarika Ghatge is married! A look at her enchanting less-is-more wedding style

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot on Thursday and gathered all their family and friends for their special occasion. After slipping into a crimson red sari for the registered marriage in the morning and celebrating her wedding reception in a pastel pink lehenga that would make any girl weak at the knees, one thing’s for sure: Sagarika’s wedding style -- and her overall bridal vibe -- is classic and laid-back.

For her wedding look, Sagarika didn’t go for lots of frills or embellishments. Her elegant and understated Sabyasachi wedding sari might not be totally by the book, but it looked absolutely stunning on her.

Her ensemble featured a matching signature embroidered Sabya choli with antiquated zardosi, semi-precious stones and pearls. The actor kept her hair pinned to the back in a bun, which perfectly complemented her standout silver bridal jewellery with antique detailing. Sagarika’s timeless wedding outfit was a nice contrast to some over-the-top, extravagant bridal lehengas covered in sequins we’ve seen in the past.

For her reception later in the day, Sagarika wore a gorgeous lehenga: A princess-y pink one that swept the floor. It was classic, and modest. What added to the lehenga’s charm was that it wasn’t just any pink. The perfect shade lied somewhere between saturated dusty rose and classically neutral light cream.

Sagarika looked radiant when she hit her party in the Faabiiana design that felt summery and light, accessorising with just neutral jewellery: Earrings, choker, rani haar and mang tika.

Her shimmering eyeshadow and berry-hued pout subtly enhanced her glowing skin and made her look beautiful and polished, without being too formal.

