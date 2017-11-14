Sania Mirza, Ileana D’Cruz or Athiya Shetty: Who’s the best dressed of them all?

Some of India’s most stylish stars descended on the capital on Sunday for an awards night, and it was quite the glamourous affair. The Naaz Foundation awards show was all about celebrating inspiring women in style and boasted a large list of A-listers, including tennis star Sania Mirza, who keeps getting better -- and more daring -- when it comes embracing outfits that would terrify a less confident sportswoman.

See what Sania and more of your favourite celebs wore at the event:

1. Starting with actor Neha Dhupia and her gilded, vintage-inspired Shantanu Nikhil couture number. Her midnight blue gown is refreshingly bold. Her look is perfectly balanced by its feminine details (the shimmering beadwork) and edgy add-ons (her dark eyes and lips). Her minimalist accessories compliment it perfectly.

2. Actor Ileana D’Cruz’s boundary-pushing dress is a killer! For a formal event, this is definitely an unexpected choice, but that’s what makes the Anamika Khanna ensemble so special. Not to mention, edgy and mighty sultry. It’s a bold choice but the risk completely paid off. Trendy and chic really makes the best combination.

3. Athiya Shetty tops the best-dressed list. The young actor is a vision in her totally modern pale pink Payal Singhal lehenga set, which she paired with an oh-so-classy thick chocker necklace and dainty studs. Every part of her ensemble is detail-packed, but her gorgeous Outhouse Jewellery neck piece is really what hits the look home for us. And that envy-enducing figure.

4. Sania Mirza’s Anita Dongre outfit choice for the event was rather fitting. Can’t choose a favourite detail between the high neckline, the statement flowy sleeves and the fact she went with navy over black. All in all it is a winning combination of the perfect silhouette, gorgeous colour palette and just enough bling.

5. In all-black it’s sometimes difficult to show personality, but actor Huma Qureshi’s Matsya World anarkali has so many cute details that make it chic: From vibrant gotta patti to Banarasi dupatta. And there’s no going wrong with a black ensemble and these Minerali Store chandbali earrings. Basically Huma made all the right choices for the night.

