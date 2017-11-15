Sania Mirza is working metallic pantsuit like a boss. See pics

For someone who professes to be no expert in fashion, tennis star Sania Mirza sure seems to get it right every time. We love a pantsuit, and so does this fashion forward lady, who traded in her designer dress for a plain pantsuit, while she attended an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:43am PST

Sania looks ready to tackle winter with professional grace in her black-and-white striped, matching blazer and trouser set by Masala Chai. She breaths new life into the professional-looking ensemble by adding a white crop top. And the black heels are a sassy kick in the pants.

Now, critics of the outfit will say it makes the 30-year-old sportswoman look boxy. But we think a suited-up Sania looks pretty darn chic, all while proving that you don’t have to be a savvy businesswoman to rock a pantsuit.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Sania is no stranger to rocking a suit.

While attending Indian Sports Honour Awards in Delhi in Sunday, she was seen in a sleek metallic pantsuit. Pairing the Topshop set with a basic black shirt underneath, dangler earrings by Suhani Parekh, and a pair of ultra feminine Steve Madden heels, Sania looks cool and in charge.

It seems the A-list just can’t get enough of the two-piece trend of late, donning the pantsuit in a variety of styles, shapes and shades. From Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt’s red hot suits to Shilpa Shetty’s blue-hued pantsuit, who do you think wore it best?

HOT PINK @aliaabhatt In @topshop for a corporate event today. #sharpnchicnhot 🔥 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

❤️ Anushka in @nikhilthampi @anmoljewellers @shraddhalakhani makeup @puneetbsaini hair @georgiougabriel #anushkasharma A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:48am PST

A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more