Sania Mirza is working metallic pantsuit like a boss. See pics

Here’s the thing: You don’t have to be a savvy businesswoman to rock a pantsuit — seriously. Just look at tennis star Sania Mirza rock not one, but two, back-to-back pantsuits.

fashion and trends Updated: Nov 15, 2017 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Sania Mirza donned two chic pantsuits recently, proving she’s the new queen of cool.
Sania Mirza donned two chic pantsuits recently, proving she’s the new queen of cool.(Instagram/ Sania Mirza)

For someone who professes to be no expert in fashion, tennis star Sania Mirza sure seems to get it right every time. We love a pantsuit, and so does this fashion forward lady, who traded in her designer dress for a plain pantsuit, while she attended an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Sania looks ready to tackle winter with professional grace in her black-and-white striped, matching blazer and trouser set by Masala Chai. She breaths new life into the professional-looking ensemble by adding a white crop top. And the black heels are a sassy kick in the pants.

Now, critics of the outfit will say it makes the 30-year-old sportswoman look boxy. But we think a suited-up Sania looks pretty darn chic, all while proving that you don’t have to be a savvy businesswoman to rock a pantsuit.

Sania is no stranger to rocking a suit.

While attending Indian Sports Honour Awards in Delhi in Sunday, she was seen in a sleek metallic pantsuit. Pairing the Topshop set with a basic black shirt underneath, dangler earrings by Suhani Parekh, and a pair of ultra feminine Steve Madden heels, Sania looks cool and in charge.

It seems the A-list just can’t get enough of the two-piece trend of late, donning the pantsuit in a variety of styles, shapes and shades. From Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt’s red hot suits to Shilpa Shetty’s blue-hued pantsuit, who do you think wore it best?

HOT PINK @aliaabhatt In @topshop for a corporate event today. #sharpnchicnhot 🔥

