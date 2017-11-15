Sania Mirza is working metallic pantsuit like a boss. See pics
Here’s the thing: You don’t have to be a savvy businesswoman to rock a pantsuit — seriously. Just look at tennis star Sania Mirza rock not one, but two, back-to-back pantsuits.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 15, 2017 11:09 IST
For someone who professes to be no expert in fashion, tennis star Sania Mirza sure seems to get it right every time. We love a pantsuit, and so does this fashion forward lady, who traded in her designer dress for a plain pantsuit, while she attended an event in Dubai on Tuesday.
Sania looks ready to tackle winter with professional grace in her black-and-white striped, matching blazer and trouser set by Masala Chai. She breaths new life into the professional-looking ensemble by adding a white crop top. And the black heels are a sassy kick in the pants.
Now, critics of the outfit will say it makes the 30-year-old sportswoman look boxy. But we think a suited-up Sania looks pretty darn chic, all while proving that you don’t have to be a savvy businesswoman to rock a pantsuit.
Sania is no stranger to rocking a suit.
While attending Indian Sports Honour Awards in Delhi in Sunday, she was seen in a sleek metallic pantsuit. Pairing the Topshop set with a basic black shirt underneath, dangler earrings by Suhani Parekh, and a pair of ultra feminine Steve Madden heels, Sania looks cool and in charge.
It seems the A-list just can’t get enough of the two-piece trend of late, donning the pantsuit in a variety of styles, shapes and shades. From Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt’s red hot suits to Shilpa Shetty’s blue-hued pantsuit, who do you think wore it best?
