Sara Ali Khan proves simple is chic in classic white top-blue jeans

While we’ve loved Sara Ali Khan’s style since we first spotted her as a kid (designer lehengas and all), it’s entirely possible that her sophisticated grown-up dressing has trumped anything that came before. She regularly forgoes frilly and fancy in favour of sleek and simple basics.

Sara Ali Khan wore ripped skinny jeans and white blouse for an outing in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Instagram/thebollygurl)

The ripped skinny jeans and white blouse she put together for an outing in Mumbai on Wednesday was the sort of style perfection we’re talking about. Taking the see-through trend head on, Sara owned her casually sheer white blouse, which felt totally romantic. A white cami top underneath ensured she looked sophisticated.



Sheer clothing can be a little intimidating, but with the right attitude and the right degree of translucency, anyone can serve up some sheer style, as demonstrated by Sara. Her quasi-sheer top with on-trend bell-sleeves is the perfect pick to layer underneath all your tank outfits and dresses, in the coming season.

Let it be known: Sheer doesn’t have to be plain. (Instagram/ saraalikhan_1)

And because Sara knows the power of statement accessories, she added a finishing touch with a sleek tangerine-hued sling bag and some dangle hoop earrings. She also added a pair of matching heels for some creative pizzazz. To put the focus on her ensemble, Sara let her natural beauty shine through by keeping her beauty look clean and simple — her loose wavy hair looked fun and fresh, while with her make-up she embraced a less-is-more approach, sticking with basic eyeliner and nude lips.

