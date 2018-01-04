Sara Ali Khan pulls off daring miniskirt-boots outfit at Saif’s party

The daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, is already proving to be one to watch in Bollywood (she’s already got a Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer in the bag), and her style? Well it’s got budding fashion star written all over it.

Sara wore a black leather skirt with equally sleek black boots cut up to her lower thigh and a pretty and sparkly sequin halter top with a plunging neck.

On Wednesday, social media did a mass head swivel, when recent photos of the aspiring actor in a thigh-grazing, high-shine leather skirt and over-the-knee boots surfaced on Instagram. The soon-to-be if-not-already household name took a cue from her fashion-forward step-mother, Kareena Kapoor, and switched things up with her monochrome party-appropriate ensemble. On Monday, Kareena brought in the new year in a sheer all-black statement Manish Malhotra gown.

Sara wore a monochrome party-appropriate ensemble. (Instagram)

The occasion? A Christmas get-together at her father's Mumbai home. For the bash, Sara wore a black leather skirt with equally sleek black boots cut up to her lower thigh, a pretty and sparkly sequin halter top with a plunging neck and an eclectic ring. When did thigh-high boots get so cool?

Sara made a case for the over-the-knee boot trend right here. (Instagram)

We’ll admit over-the-knee boots are a little tricky to wear, but Sara showed with her winning look that they’re worth a try and that they can actually work with the right pieces. With the spotlight on her striking outfit, Sara kept her beauty look simple but impactful with kohled eyes, nude lips, dewy make-up and hair swept to one side.

