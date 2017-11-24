Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput are Bollywood’s best-dressed couple. These pics prove it

We all watch in awe whenever Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai walk the red carpet together, or when Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna go vacationing in Europe, or even when Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor just leave the airport. But if they’re trying to top Bollywood’s best-dressed couples list, they’ve got some stiff competition.

Time and time again, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput slay it on the red carpet and IRL (in real life): Often, him in a sharp-looking suit, her in a form-fitting lehenga or sari.

Like, on Thursday, when the couple was spotted at a wedding in Mumbai, with Mira wearing a glamorous midnight blue Manish Malhotra sari with a statement-making sheer-embellished blouse, simple kundan earrings and her signature beauty look -- sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lips and dewy make-up -- and Shahid sporting a dapper all-black look.

So we thought we’d take a look back at some of the duo’s best style moments. Because if these two look great on their own (and they do!), they’re even better together. Keep scrolling to see why we’re crowning this couple Bollywood fashion royalty.

