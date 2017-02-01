Shahid Kapoor to Virat Kohli, five celebrity hairstyles worth copying

When it comes to styling hair, things do get a little complicated due to availability of myriad styles to choose from. But we can always rely on stylish celebrities to give us style inspiration. Modern men are very particular about grooming, all the more about hairstyling. Thankfully, we have enough fashionable actors and sports personalities to inspire us. From undercuts to pompadours to wavy long locks, we list five hottest male celebrity hairstyles worth replicating.

#throwback to my #longhair days #mirzya shot by @toranjkayvon styled by @tanster24 good times , u guys prefer the long or shorter hair now #mirzya or #bhaveshjoshi? Might be growing it back for movie no .3 A photo posted by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Oct 12, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

Long locks: Those wavy long locks send hearts fluttering. Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor not only made a grand debut with his film but also earned the most stylish title. His hairstyle with cascading curls and a rugged beard is worth copying.

Read more

Flickering flick: If you think men with flicks aren’t irresistible, then Vidyut Jammwal will certainly make you think otherwise. His bouncy, wavy hairstyle is swoonworthy.

Rise and shine ☀️☀️😇. Good day to all. A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

Undercut: Virat Kohli has been rocking the undercut for some time now. Not that we are complaining. Our hearts do skip a beat or two on seeing this hottie and his hairdo.

Hanging out on hump day. Photo: @itspaulgregory Styled by: @friskyridgewala A photo posted by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on Oct 19, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

Slicked back: Rahul Khanna’s neatly combed, slick-back hairstyle is what every gentleman should opt for. Be it casual or formal, this hairstyle goes well with different looks.

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:53am PST

Pompadour: Shahid Kapoor sports the 1950s pompadour hairstyle like a pro. His combed high quiff with light sides suits him well. He makes it look even sexier with his groomed beard.