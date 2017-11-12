Shilpa Shetty just made denim sari a thing and you’ll want one now
On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty took the six-yard staple to the next level. She was shutterbug chic in a blue denim sari by White Elephant, working a sophisticated and polished, yet trendy look.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 12, 2017 08:49 IST
As demonstrated by various A-listers, a sari is never out of style. But actor Shilpa Shetty always seems to be having fun with her ensembles. And she gets it right, everytime.
Like on Saturday, when the 42-year-old star took the six-yard staple to the next level. You have to see the Shilpa’s latest outfit, which looks like the most comfortable sari we’ve seen in a while.
Proving that the sari’s 21st-century version is super versatile, Shilpa was shutterbug chic in a blue denim sari by White Elephant, working a sophisticated and polished, yet trendy look.
Her fun denim sari is a great alternative to the usual handloom and floral saris. It is contemporary and it has personality: It looks easy to wear, soft to touch, and best of all, works beautifully with prints, as made evident by Shilpa’s bright floral blouse.
With her minimalist make-up -- tidy bun, red lips, sleek liner, flawless skin -- Shilpa showed why it’s always a good idea to stick to a classic look, without experimenting too much.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more