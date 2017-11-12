Shilpa Shetty just made denim sari a thing and you’ll want one now

As demonstrated by various A-listers, a sari is never out of style. But actor Shilpa Shetty always seems to be having fun with her ensembles. And she gets it right, everytime.

Like on Saturday, when the 42-year-old star took the six-yard staple to the next level. You have to see the Shilpa’s latest outfit, which looks like the most comfortable sari we’ve seen in a while.

A post shared by White Elephant (@whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Proving that the sari’s 21st-century version is super versatile, Shilpa was shutterbug chic in a blue denim sari by White Elephant, working a sophisticated and polished, yet trendy look.

Her fun denim sari is a great alternative to the usual handloom and floral saris. It is contemporary and it has personality: It looks easy to wear, soft to touch, and best of all, works beautifully with prints, as made evident by Shilpa’s bright floral blouse.

A post shared by White Elephant (@whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:51am PST

With her minimalist make-up -- tidy bun, red lips, sleek liner, flawless skin -- Shilpa showed why it’s always a good idea to stick to a classic look, without experimenting too much.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more