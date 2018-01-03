 Shopping for children? Keep these fashion trends in mind | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Shopping for children? Keep these fashion trends in mind

Fur coats, colourful sandals, feather accessories and stud earrings will help your child stand out from the crowd.

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 03, 2018 09:15 IST
Children can wear faux fur coats, velvet and sequined outfits, and floral footwear to look their best.
Fashion is not just for grown-ups. Children can also try faux fur coats, velvet and sequined outfits, and floral footwear to look their best. Chandni Agarwal, founder at Little Tags, and Jacqueline Kapur, co-founder at Ayesha Accessories, list a few ideas:

* Fur and velvet can play a huge role in your child’s wardrobe this season. You can choose a fur coat with a basic outfit for a dressy look.

* Give some shine to their wardrobe with sequins.

* Cute and colourful sandals with floral charms are easy to wear. Make your child’s feet look stylish in playful patterns that can go with fancy outfits.

* Feather accessories are trending this season. Get a floral hair band or glitzy starry hair tie, bow or hair clips.

* Team up stud earrings with dresses and your favourite charm pendants or layer them up. Play with colours by mismatching bangles or charm bracelets.

