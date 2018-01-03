Shopping for children? Keep these fashion trends in mind

Fashion is not just for grown-ups. Children can also try faux fur coats, velvet and sequined outfits, and floral footwear to look their best. Chandni Agarwal, founder at Little Tags, and Jacqueline Kapur, co-founder at Ayesha Accessories, list a few ideas:

* Fur and velvet can play a huge role in your child’s wardrobe this season. You can choose a fur coat with a basic outfit for a dressy look.

* Give some shine to their wardrobe with sequins.

* Cute and colourful sandals with floral charms are easy to wear. Make your child’s feet look stylish in playful patterns that can go with fancy outfits.

* Feather accessories are trending this season. Get a floral hair band or glitzy starry hair tie, bow or hair clips.

* Team up stud earrings with dresses and your favourite charm pendants or layer them up. Play with colours by mismatching bangles or charm bracelets.

